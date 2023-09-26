Samsung Says Its LPCAMM For Next-Gen PCs Will Transform The DRAM Market





While JEDEC hasn't yet ratified CAMM as a standard, it's all but guaranteed to happen. That's why we're starting to see the first developments around the technology that originate outside of Dell . Samsung just announced that it has developed "LPCAMM" memory modules that are not only much smaller than those proposed in Dell's original design, but which are able to hold up to 128 MB on a single stick while supporting transfer rates up to 7.5 Gbps per pin.









The numbers off the rap sheet from Samsung are convincing. The company claims a space reduction of 60%, a performance increase of 50%, and arguably the most exciting part, a power efficiency gain of 70%. Samsung's press release says that, besides laptops, the new modules could find their way into servers, too. LPDDR5X is very efficient, and that's a huge boon for always-on servers, but it isn't traditionally used there because of the requirement that it be soldered to the board.





Original SODIMM vs. CAMM illustration from Dell.

