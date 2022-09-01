AMD Addresses Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 Series Memory Overclocking And Configuration Details

In practical terms what this means is that Ryzen CPUs' performance is affected much more by their memory speed than Intel's processors are. That's why you'll see build guides around the web insisting on high-performance memory for Ryzen rigs even more than for Intel machines. Modern Ryzen systems have the ability to decouple these clocks, but it is generally considered to be not worth the hassle as it can introduce additional latency from the clock mismatch.





/r/AMD Discord screenshot from Bionic_squash (@SquashBionic on Twitter).



So saying, adjusting the memory speed won't necessarily affect your fabric clock speed with Zen 4, just like the better Zen 3 boards. That's encouraging, especially in the case of users who want to run four DIMMs. If your memory has to drop to a slow speed like 3600 or 4000 MT/s, you won't necessarily be faced with a super-slow fabric clock.





Hallock also officially confirmed the 6000 MT/s DDR5 "sweet spot" for Zen 4.

