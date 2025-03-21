AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9975WX And 9965WX Zen 5 CPUs Break Cover
Spotted by the ever watchful eye of a community member—in this case, Everest (@Olrak29_ on Xwitter)—were shipping logs on nbd.ltd confirming the existence of 24-core Ryzen Threadripper 9965WX and 32-core Ryzen Threadripper 9975WX processors. The listings don't tell us anything about clock rates or cache capacities, but they do list a couple of other interesting details, like a 350W power target and SP6 socket support.
Image: NBD.ltd
For those unfamiliar, Socket SP6 is the socket already in use by AMD's EPYC 8004 "Siena" processors. Siena is a variant of EPYC intended for deployment in space-, power-, and heat-constrained applications, like infrastructure and edge computing. Compared to the full SP5 socket used by the EPYC 9004 series, it cuts memory support from 12 channels down to six, PCI down to 96 lanes from 160, and doesn't have multiprocessor support.
That's all just fine for Threadripper, which is really intended to serve a niche market for users who aren't quite satisfied with the capabilities of desktop Ryzen yet don't really need the horsepower of a full-fat EPYC machine. Existing SP6 processors top out at just 225W instead of the listed 350W for these chips, but that's assuredly a limitation of the chips themselves, not the platform.
This is actually the first confirmation of the "Ryzen Threadripper 9000" series naming, and while we're only seeing 24-core and 32-core chips here, there will assuredly be models with many more CPU cores. Stay tuned for more information on Zen 5-based Threadrippers as it comes in.