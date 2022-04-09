Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 Rumored For April Production As AMD Patents 3D-Stacked AI CPU Accelerators





That information comes by way of a somewhat-cryptic tweet from frequent leaker Greymon55 early this morning. Their statement, "a painter will go into mass production later this month," can only really apply to AMD's next-generation CPUs—they're codenamed "Raphael" after all, named after 16th-century Italian artist Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino.





Presumed Self-Portrait Of Raphaello Sanzio (Public Domain)



AMD's Raphael processors are particularly notable not only for introducing the Zen 4 architecture, but also for purportedly being the first mainstream desktop AMD CPUs to include integrated GPUs, at least if rumors are to be believed. They're also expected to bring a significant single-core performance uplift over Zen 3, but core counts will supposedly remain the same.









Of course, a cutting-edge semiconductor player like AMD has to be looking ahead to the future, so Zen 4 is hardly the end of its roadmap plans. AMD's competitors are going hard on machine learning acceleration in the enterprise space. In addition, AMD also has potent AI accelerators already in the form of its Instinct lineup, particularly the massive dual-die Instinct MI250X





AMD Instinct MI250X



Some of the benefits of doing AI on CPUs are due to their "location" within the system. Having a direct line to system memory as well as to all of the rest of the system's I/O can drastically improve both throughput and latency when accessing those resources.







