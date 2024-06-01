Grand Theft Auto 6 May Yet Come To PC After All, Says Take-Two CEO
It's a pretty solid bet that GTA VI is not coming to PC on release, but what about later? Neither Rockstar nor Take-Two has said anything on the topic. We could infer from history that the game will hit PC a year or more after the console launch, but if that's the case, Strauss Zelnick isn't saying so—but he also isn't denying it as a possibility, either.
Zelnick is of course the CEO of Take-Two, who is the publisher that handles all of Rockstar's games. He seemingly gave an interview at a conference hosted by investment banking company TD Cowen, and as part of the interview, he was asked whether Grand Theft Auto VI could come to PC at a later date. While the interview itself is only available to invitees, VGC helpfully transcribed his response:
"Well, the lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone as near as I could tell, because the only thing that happens after the lack of an announcement is an announcement, I suppose, or a continuing lack of an announcement; I guess that could happen too. It doesn't seem to me that either would be set in stone."He went on to note Rockstar's historical approach to the PC platform, as we noted above—that is, Rockstar's games tend to end up on PC eventually, but not soon after launch. Zelnick says that his company typically "addresses consumers anywhere they are, on any platform that makes sense, over time." You can head over to VGC to read the full transcribed remarks.
So are the Take-Two CEO's remarks a tacit admission that the next Grand Theft Auto game will come to PC eventually? Well, no. It would be quite surprising if it doesn't, though. "GTA" and Rockstar's origins lie with the PC, and the PC versions of the company's games are usually tightly-tuned with lots of PC-specific features and functions, like full key rebinding and support for graphics settings beyond what consoles can handle. We're sure GTA VI will find its way to Windows in due time after its 2025 launch.