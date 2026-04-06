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YouTube’s Copyright System Is So Bad It Took Down NVIDIA’s Own DLSS 5 Video

by Alan VelascoMonday, April 06, 2026, 10:42 AM EDT
nvidia dlss 5 youtube copyright hero
YouTube creators have often taken issue with the way Google's video platform handles copyright claims, and the latest example of a heavy-handed video takedown highlights the issue. NVIDIA’s controversial DLSS 5 reveal trailer, which was posted to the GPU maker’s own channel, was hit with a copyright strike despite being its own content.

As spotted by X user NikTek, the video displayed a message that read, “This video contains content from La7, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds.”

La7 is a local news station in Italy that apparently used the same footage during a segment where it covered the DLSS 5 announcement. That somehow became footage that supposedly (but not really) 'belonged' to the news station and qualified as being eligible for copyright protection.

nvidia dlss 5 youtube copyright body
Image by NikTek on X

It brings into question how YouTube is choosing to manage its copyright system if a company the size of NVIDIA, with a verified and official channel, can be hit with such a baseless takedown request. It’s likely highly automated with little opportunity for human review, that is until a highly embarrassing situation like this one arises and forces the platform to spring into action to right the wrong.

What about the thousands of smaller creators, whose careers or businesses depend on remaining in the platform’s good graces, who don’t have the sway or audience of NVIDIA? A copyright strike carries serious consequences for these creators and having the specter of a bogus takedown could potentially lead many to find another platform or just give up entirely, which would be bad for YouTube and its global audience.

Hopefully YouTube can figure out a better way to appease copyright holders without completely steamrolling the very community that is the lifeblood of the site. Although it will probably take several more incidents such as this one, where it’s ludicrously wrong, to force the company to really work in implementing a better solution.
Tags:  Nvidia, Google, Copyright, (nasdaq:goog), (nasdaq:nvda), dlss-5
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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