YouTube’s Copyright System Is So Bad It Took Down NVIDIA’s Own DLSS 5 Video





As spotted by X user NikTek, the video displayed a message that read, “This video contains content from La7, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds.”





La7 is a local news station in Italy that apparently used the same footage during a segment where it covered the DLSS 5 announcement. That somehow became footage that supposedly (but not really) 'belonged' to the news station and qualified as being eligible for copyright protection.

Image by NikTek on X