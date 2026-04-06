YouTube’s Copyright System Is So Bad It Took Down NVIDIA’s Own DLSS 5 Video
It brings into question how YouTube is choosing to manage its copyright system if a company the size of NVIDIA, with a verified and official channel, can be hit with such a baseless takedown request. It’s likely highly automated with little opportunity for human review, that is until a highly embarrassing situation like this one arises and forces the platform to spring into action to right the wrong.
What about the thousands of smaller creators, whose careers or businesses depend on remaining in the platform’s good graces, who don’t have the sway or audience of NVIDIA? A copyright strike carries serious consequences for these creators and having the specter of a bogus takedown could potentially lead many to find another platform or just give up entirely, which would be bad for YouTube and its global audience.
Hopefully YouTube can figure out a better way to appease copyright holders without completely steamrolling the very community that is the lifeblood of the site. Although it will probably take several more incidents such as this one, where it’s ludicrously wrong, to force the company to really work in implementing a better solution.