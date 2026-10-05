Your NVIDIA RTX GPU Is Getting Microsoft's Shader Stutter Fix This Month

Games like Gears of War: E-Day will get a major boost from ASD - Image: Xbox

Currently, DirectX 12 games heavily rely on Pipeline State Object and custom shaders that require a user's CPU to compile graphics instructions locally upon launching a game for the first time. Depending on the PC configuration, this step often can leave players with lengthy loading bars that can sometimes take many minutes, or worse suffer through mid-game micro-stutters whenever new visual assets are needed to render on screen. ASD differs in that it hosts hardware-specific, pre-compiled shader packages in the Xbox App. When a game is downloaded, the exact shader files matched to the user’s specific graphics card and driver combo are delivered simultaneously. According to Microsoft, ASD can cut first-launch shader prep times by up to 95%.





Diagram showing how precompiled shaders are delivered to the user on a supported device - Image: Microsoft



The poster child for this rollout is Gears of War: E-Day that boasts massive high-res environmental destruction and dense asset streaming. Players accessing the early release on Windows 11 machines (equipped with supported hardware) report initial shader compilation dropping from 15 minutes to roughly 20 seconds.



