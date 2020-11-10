CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, November 10, 2020, 10:17 AM EDT

Your Xbox Series X Amazon Preorder Frustratingly Might Not Arrive Until Late December

Xbox Series X
If you we were one of the few that managed to get in a preorder at Amazon for an Xbox Series X, you probably considered yourself lucky. After all, preorders sold out quickly, and it's likely that there won't be sufficient stock available until sometime in 2021.

However, some people that preordered from Amazon won't be able to enjoy launch day bliss, as their console isn't arriving today as initially promised. Instead, Amazon sent an email to some unlucky customers to inform them that their Xbox Series X console might not arrive until December 31st at the latest. What's even more infuriating for these customers is that Amazon didn't even bother to send this email to customers until last night -- the night before deliveries were supposed to take place. Amazon wrote the following in the email:

Hello,

We're contacting you with an update regarding your order of Xbox Series X. We expect to ship your console in the coming weeks as we receive more inventory in November and December. At this time, we anticipate that you will receive your Xbox Series X by 12/31 or before. We are making every effort to get it to you as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.

Once angry customers began receiving the emails, they understandably took to Twitter to voice their frustrations. After which, the official Amazon Help Twitter account didn't help matters with a boilerplate response:

At this point, we don't know how many people received this disappointing email, but Microsoft did follow-up with a response of its own to GamesIndustry.biz:

We have seen overwhelming global demand from our fans for the next generation of Xbox and are working tirelessly with our retail partners to replenish Xbox hardware as quickly as possible. We can't wait for fans to experience gaming on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Please check in with local retailers directly for more details on availability in your market.

Back in late October, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer made similar comments, stating, "We are going to have some more demand than supply, and I'll apologize for that in advance. I think we're going to live in that world for a few months, that we're gonna have a lot more demand than we do supply."

If you have struck out so far with the Xbox Series X, and don't want to wait until late December, you could always try to get one on Black Friday from a local GameStop store.


Tags:  Microsoft, Amazon, (NASDAQ:AMZN), (nasdaq:msft), xbox series x

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms