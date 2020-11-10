Your Xbox Series X Amazon Preorder Frustratingly Might Not Arrive Until Late December





If you we were one of the few that managed to get in a preorder at Amazon for an Xbox Series X, you probably considered yourself lucky. After all, preorders sold out quickly, and it's likely that there won't be sufficient stock available until sometime in 2021

However, some people that preordered from Amazon won't be able to enjoy launch day bliss, as their console isn't arriving today as initially promised. Instead, Amazon sent an email to some unlucky customers to inform them that their Xbox Series X console might not arrive until December 31st at the latest. What's even more infuriating for these customers is that Amazon didn't even bother to send this email to customers until last night -- the night before deliveries were supposed to take place. Amazon wrote the following in the email:

Hello,

We're contacting you with an update regarding your order of Xbox Series X. We expect to ship your console in the coming weeks as we receive more inventory in November and December. At this time, we anticipate that you will receive your Xbox Series X by 12/31 or before. We are making every effort to get it to you as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.

Once angry customers began receiving the emails, they understandably took to Twitter to voice their frustrations. After which, the official Amazon Help Twitter account didn't help matters with a boilerplate response:

Due to high demand, consoles will ship as inventory continues to arrive throughout November and December. You will receive an email notification when your order has shipped. You can track the latest shipment status of your order here: https://t.co/Y5jpI9gRhE. ^NR — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) November 9, 2020

At this point, we don't know how many people received this disappointing email, but Microsoft did follow-up with a response of its own to GamesIndustry.biz:

We have seen overwhelming global demand from our fans for the next generation of Xbox and are working tirelessly with our retail partners to replenish Xbox hardware as quickly as possible. We can't wait for fans to experience gaming on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Please check in with local retailers directly for more details on availability in your market.

Back in late October, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer made similar comments, stating, "We are going to have some more demand than supply, and I'll apologize for that in advance. I think we're going to live in that world for a few months, that we're gonna have a lot more demand than we do supply."

If you have struck out so far with the Xbox Series X, and don't want to wait until late December, you could always try to get one on Black Friday from a local GameStop store.