Microsoft's Phil Spencer: It May Take Months For Xbox Series X Supply To Meet Incredible Demand





Some of you reading this probably tried, in vain, to order a GeForce RTX 3070 this morning, only to be met with error messages, slow loading sites, and ultimately disappointment. Not that anyone should be surprised—it was always going to be that way, given the excellent bang-for-buck proposition, and how the previous launches went. But there is always the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S right around the corner, right? Technically, yes. Though if you did not jump on the pre-order train when it rolled down the tracks, you might have a tough time scoring one at a retail store next month, or even in December.





That is not just a hunch, but essentially what Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently said, just not in so many words. What he did say in so many words is that there will be "more demand than supply" for the next-generation Xbox consoles. He even apologized for the situation, which while unnecessary (it's not his fault, after all), is the courteous thing to do.





Console launches typically go this way. There is a wave of demand at the outset that exceeds supply, and then hopefully things settle down a few months later. We will have to wait and see how things play out in the coming months, but in the near future, be prepared to have a tough time getting your hands on one.



