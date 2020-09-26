Expecting Your Xbox Series X Amazon Preorder On Launch Day Might Be Wishful Thinking
Have you pre-ordered the Xbox Series X fro Amazon? Well, it may be a while until your brand new console will be in your hands. Amazon recently emailed customers to let them know that they may not receive the Xbox Series X on launch day.
Several Twitter users have posted snippets of emails they have recently received from Amazon. The emails state, “We're contacting you about your order of Xbox Series X to let you know in advance that you may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand.” Amazon then notes that they are working with their suppliers to get more inventory and that they will keep their customers updated on their progress.
Many of these same Twitter uses noted that they have yet to receive a shipping date from Amazon. Some are concerned that this means that Amazon may cancel their order altogether, although there is currently no indication that this will happen. Interestingly, the Amazon email seems to have been sent to primarily American customers. Several Twitter users in Canada and the United Kingdom stated that they have not received a comparable email from Amazon.
Unfortunately, there does not appear to be many other places where you can still pre-order the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. The consoles appear to be sold out everywhere. Microsoft has advised potential customers to sign up for updates from their favorite retailer and to expect more consoles on November 11th or launch day.
The whole Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order process has been quite a mess. Pre-orders were supposed to open for the consoles and their accessories on September 22 at 11am EDT. However, both Amazon and Best Buy were delayed by nearly an hour, while GameStop set up a strange and frustrating queue system.
Amazon has also sent a similar email to those who pre-ordered the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Sony has even officially apologized for the messy state of their pre-order system. They remarked that they are actively working on making more consoles available for pre-order and that there should be consoles available for the holiday season. Many consumers are now more irritated than excited about the upcoming consoles. Let’s hope that both Sony and Microsoft have learned something from their pre-order fiascos.
