Yeston’s Radeon RX 7900 SAKURA Series Has A Sweet SUGAR Thermal Solution

Revealed in all of its plastic-and-metal glory in a Weibo post by Yeston itself, the RX 7900 Sakura appears to be an rather large graphics card with an unusual-looking cooler design that Yeston is referring to as "SUGAR". It's a massive triple-fan cooler where each fan is a different pastel shade. The cooler looks to extend well into a third slot in addition to being significantly taller than the rear I/O bracket.





Besides the card itself, the packaging is also quite decorative and risqué. The festive, summery design of the box feels a little out of place in the frozen depths of winter, though. It's not completely clear if the acrylic stand in some of the photos is included with the card, but we'd assume it probably is.



