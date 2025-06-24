Xiaomi Teases Mix Flip 2 And Pad 7S Pro Flagships For Imminent Launch





Xiaomi has officially confirmed the imminent launch of a wave of new flagship devices. Set to debut in China on June 26, the launch event will be highlighted by the Mix Flip 2, Pad 7S Pro, Redmi K Pad, and Redmi K80 Ultra.







Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 leaked scores

The Mix Flip 2, Xiaomi's latest foldable, will apparently be helmed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM, at least based on leaked Geekbench scores. These early benchmarks paint a promising picture, with the Mix Flip 2 outperforming the



Specs-wise, the Mix Flip 2 is expected to rock a 6.85-inch 120Hz display, a large 5,100mAh battery (that supports both 50W wireless and 67W wired fast charging, and 50-megapixel primary and ultra-wide-angle cameras with 1/1.5 inch and 1/2.76 inch optical formats, respectively. The Mix Flip 2, Xiaomi's latest foldable, will apparently be helmed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM, at least based on leaked Geekbench scores. These early benchmarks paint a promising picture, with the Mix Flip 2 outperforming the Oppo Find N5 by 3.7% and the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra by nearly 10% in multi-core performance. Both the Oppo and Motorola utilize the same octa-core Qualcomm chipset, which could mean that Xiaomi's design has better optimization and/or thermal management. Interestingly the script flips in single-core scores: the Mix Flip 2 slightly trails both the Oppo and Motorola offerings.




