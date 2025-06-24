Xiaomi Teases Mix Flip 2 And Pad 7S Pro Flagships For Imminent Launch
The Mix Flip 2, Xiaomi's latest foldable, will apparently be helmed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM, at least based on leaked Geekbench scores. These early benchmarks paint a promising picture, with the Mix Flip 2 outperforming the Oppo Find N5 by 3.7% and the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra by nearly 10% in multi-core performance. Both the Oppo and Motorola utilize the same octa-core Qualcomm chipset, which could mean that Xiaomi's design has better optimization and/or thermal management. Interestingly the script flips in single-core scores: the Mix Flip 2 slightly trails both the Oppo and Motorola offerings.
Specs-wise, the Mix Flip 2 is expected to rock a 6.85-inch 120Hz display, a large 5,100mAh battery (that supports both 50W wireless and 67W wired fast charging, and 50-megapixel primary and ultra-wide-angle cameras with 1/1.5 inch and 1/2.76 inch optical formats, respectively.
Additionally, the Mix Flip 2 launch will be joined by:
- Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro: This high-end tablet is believed to feature Xiaomi's promising in-house Xring O1 SoC and a 12.5-inch IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate. There'll be a 10,610mAh battery with 120W rapid charging as well. This tablet is currently not expected to see an official launch outside of China.
- Redmi K Pad: Targeting a more compact tablet experience, the Redmi K Pad will arrive with the Dimensity 9400+ (3 nm) SoC, 8.8-inch screen, and a 7,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging.
- Redmi K80 Ultra: This new smartphone will also rock a Dimensity 9400+, a 6.83-inch LTPS OLED 144Hz screen. Imaging is thought to be handles by a 50MP main (with OV Light Fusion 800 sensor) and 8MP ultrawide, and paired with a 20MP selfie cam. The battery will apparently be massive at 7,410mAh (thanks to SiC tech) with 100W charging.