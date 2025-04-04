Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Flip Phone Flexes Snapdragon And Clamshell Design In Huge Leak





One of our favorite clamshell foldables is getting an update for 2025e. From the looks of a new leak, however, not much will change externally. That's not a bad thing as the outer display and form factor were both praised for their ideal combination of usability and comfort. The 2025 iterations are expected to get a new unspecified button located on the left side, larger batteries, plus will be powered by better Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets.















A massive renders leak has basically left little to the imagination for Motorola's upcoming Razr foldable flip phones. The leak shows off the phones from pretty much every angle, and reveals some, if not all, of the available fancy colorways—there's even a wooden-backed version, if you prefer, although it's uncertain if it's fake or real wood (like that on the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra ). According to the report, the Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra (a.k.a. Razr 2025 and Razr+ 2025 in North America) are confirmed to carry over the external shape and design of the previous generation.













These renders as well as ongoing rumors suggest that the Razr 60 Ultra retains the same cover and inner display and camera cutouts. As the 2024 version, the Razr 60 sports a 3.6-inch cover display draped around the dual main cameras; the Razr 60 Ultra has a 4-incher which spans the entire front half. Inside, both models have a 6.9-inch 165Hz AMOLED with a top-center camera hole-punch. If there's one area that could be improved in the 2024 generation, it'd be the crease. It wasn't obnoxious or intrusive during use, but it'd be nice to see Motorola refine the folding mechanism to be more in line with the competition like the Oppo Find N3.





Of interest is a new button found on the left side of the device. Knowing Motorola's history for quick launch actions and gestures, the button could not only launch the Moto AI assistant, but could be customized for other actions/shortcuts, too.





Internally, the quintessential flagship chipset of the year—the Snapdragon 8 Elite—will power the Razr 60 Ultra, although it could be slightly detuned for this foldable duty. Conversely, the regular 60 will be paired with the mid-range Dimensity 7400X. Battery packs will see a small increase, specifically 4,500mAh from 4,300mAh from before. Memory and storage configurations are believed to top out at 18GB and 1TB (2TB for the Ultra) respectively.







Both the Motorola Razr 60 and 60 Ultra could launch as soon as this month, so keep tabs on this space for the latest information.







