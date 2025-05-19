Xiaomi's XRing O1 10-Core Chip Looks Promsing In First Geekbench Cameo







Xiaomi's newly unveiled XRing O1 chipset has demonstrated promising performance in a couple of early Geekbench scores (when paired with the upcoming Xiaomi 15S Pro). At its best, the XRing O1 is shown to perform just as well as the Mediatek Dimensity 9400 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, but other results have the Xiaomi processor slotting worryingly between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Gen 3.

Regardless of how you look at it, Xiaomi's XRing O1 definitely has the potential to shake up the industry. Four years in the making, the Xiaomi XRing O1 is built on TSMC's advanced 3nm process and houses an unusual deca-core CPU configuration, i.e. two Cortex-X925 prime cores clocked at 3.9GHz for demanding tasks, four Cortex A725/X4 cores at 3.4GHz for sustained performance, two Cortex A720/A725 cores at 1.89GHz, and two Cortex A520 efficiency cores at 1.8GHz to optimize battery life.







The chipset is also paired with a 16-core Mali G925 GPU, which on paper, trumps the 12-core version found in the Dimensity 9400. This CPU+GPU configuration suggests strong multi-core and graphical performance, making it ideal for resource-heavy applications like AAA games and video editing.





Based on an early Geekbench result , the XRing O1 achieved an impressive 2,723 in single-core and 8,665 in multi-core tests. Comparatively, the Dimensity 9400 has clocked in as high as 2,770 for single-core and 8,500 in multi-core, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite manages an easy 3,033 single-core and 9,271 multi-core. Just for kicks, Apple's A18 Pro clocks in at 3,358 in single-core and 8,184 in multi-core.





Darkening the mood somewhat is another Geekbench result that showed the XRing O1 netting 1.860 for single-core and 7,449 for multi-core. We're not sure what factors caused the numbers to drop so much, but it could potentially be due to optimization issues either for the chip or the Xiaomi 15S Pro test phone.













Xiaomi's chipset is slated to debut in the Xiaomi 15S Pro, itself expected to be unveiled on May 22, coinciding with the company's 15th anniversary event. Running Android 15 with 16GB RAM, the smartphone is believed to have a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED, and triple 50MP rear cameras.





This chipset strategy positions Xiaomi alongside tech giants like Apple and Google, which also develop their own silicon, supposedly allowing for tighter hardware and software integration and greater control over future innovations.

