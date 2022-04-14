XCOM 2 Turn Based Strategy Game Is Normally $60 But Is Free On PC Right Now





Early this month the Epic Games Store was serving up Total War: Warhammer , normally a $60 game, for free. Now just a couple of weeks later, there's another $60 game up for grabs if you claim it in time. That would be XCOM 2, a turn-based strategy game developed by Fireaxis Games and published by 2K Games in 2016.





Even though XCOM 2 is over six years old at this point, it's still a lot of fun to play, provided you're into the strategy genre. It launched to mostly rave reviews, with critics praising the game as a worthy sequel that improved upon its predecessor while also being a much bigger title. It's quite challenging, too (in a good way).





"Earth has changed. Twenty years have passed since world leaders offered an unconditional surrender to alien forces. XCOM, the planet’s last line of defense, was left decimated and scattered. Now, in XCOM 2, the aliens rule Earth, building shining cities that promise a brilliant future for humanity on the surface, while concealing a sinister agenda and eliminating all who dissent from their new order," the game's description reads.





from the Epic Games Store from now until 11:00am on April 21. Once you add it to your library, it's yours to keep forever. There's also some discounted DLC available—XCOM 2 Collection Upgrade is on (down from $49.99) until 11:00am on April 28. You can grab XCOM 2 for free from the Epic Games Store from now until 11:00am on April 21. Once you add it to your library, it's yours to keep forever. There's also some discounted DLC available—is on sale for $9.99 (down from $49.99) until 11:00am on April 28.

Grab Insurmountable For Free As Well





at the Epic Games Store (save $24.99). Developed by ByteRockers' Games on the Unity engine, this indie title released a year ago and tasks players with surviving the dangers of climbing very high mountains in harsh environments. For somewhat of a different kind of challenge that's still within the realm of strategy, you can also grab Insurmountable for free at the Epic Games Store (save $24.99). Developed by ByteRockers' Games on the Unity engine, this indie title released a year ago and tasks players with surviving the dangers of climbing very high mountains in harsh environments.





"Thanks to the procedurally created environment, no two climbs are the same. Make sure that your climber stays alive by always making sure that your vital values don't get into the critical range," the game's description states.





It features a dynamic weather system, day and night changes, and lots of randomly generated events. You can choose from three characters with different abilities. Additionally, the timing of the freebie offer coincides with today's Update 2.0 release, which brings a new meta-game with side missions, a new story, more maps, and other content.

