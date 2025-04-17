Major Xbox Update Adds Streaming Option, Mobile App Loses Key Feature
The Xbox community has long asked for the ability to manage account actions within the Xbox app, such as being able to buy games and DLC, sign up for Game Pass, and redeem perks offered by Microsoft. The company has been listening and will be adding all of these features “soon,” although beta users can test these out before they're made available to the rest of the user base on Android and iOS.
Meanwhile, Xbox consoles will finally be able to make use of Stream Your Own Game, which was previously only available on Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire devices and the Meta Quest headset. Players can visit their game library to see which of their games are available by looking for a cloud badge on the game's icon. An easier way of doing this is by using the filter to choose “Ready to Play” and then “Cloud gaming.” Some of the games that have been recently added include Subnautica 2 and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2.
One of the changes Microsoft is making, which might be considered a step backward, is no longer offering remote play from within the mobile app. Players who want to game this way will soon need to access this feature using a web browser. Microsoft says this move will lead to easier access for more devices and make it possible for the company to better optimize the experience.
While there is a lot to like about some of these changes, no longer having remote play directly in the app feels like a big loss -- the browser-based solution seems jankier in our opinion. Hopefully. Microsoft can incorporate some improvements so that it doesn’t end up feeling like net negative.