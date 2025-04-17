CATEGORIES
home News

Major Xbox Update Adds Streaming Option, Mobile App Loses Key Feature

by Alan VelascoThursday, April 17, 2025, 02:23 PM EDT
xbox game streaming remote play hero
Microsoft is bringing several changes to the myriad of devices that Xbox gamers use to engage with the platform. These changes include often requested features for the Xbox mobile app and opening up the Stream Your Own Game feature to more machines. However, the new ways players can access remote play might feel like a downgrade to some.

The Xbox community has long asked for the ability to manage account actions within the Xbox app, such as being able to buy games and DLC, sign up for Game Pass, and redeem perks offered by Microsoft. The company has been listening and will be adding all of these features “soon,” although beta users can test these out before they're made available to the rest of the user base on Android and iOS.

xbox game streaming remote play body

Meanwhile, Xbox consoles will finally be able to make use of Stream Your Own Game, which was previously only available on Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire devices and the Meta Quest headset. Players can visit their game library to see which of their games are available by looking for a cloud badge on the game's icon. An easier way of doing this is by using the filter to choose “Ready to Play” and then “Cloud gaming.” Some of the games that have been recently added include Subnautica 2 and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2.

One of the changes Microsoft is making, which might be considered a step backward, is no longer offering remote play from within the mobile app. Players who want to game this way will soon need to access this feature using a web browser. Microsoft says this move will lead to easier access for more devices and make it possible for the company to better optimize the experience.

While there is a lot to like about some of these changes, no longer having remote play directly in the app feels like a big loss -- the browser-based solution seems jankier in our opinion. Hopefully. Microsoft can incorporate some improvements so that it doesn’t end up feeling like net negative.
Tags:  Gaming, Mobile, Microsoft, Xbox, nasdaqmsft, cloud-gaming
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment