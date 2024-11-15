Xbox Boss Defends Slightly Tone Deaf Console Ad That Instantly Got Memed
The transition he’s referring to has been occurring over the last few years as the company has mostly focused on selling Xbox Game Pass subscriptions instead of being the number one console manufacturer. Although this is the first time that Xbox is trying to reach a more mainstream audience in earnest with this new ad campaign, letting the world know that they can play Xbox games without needing the box itself.
Ultimately, this is about trying something new to grow Xbox’s audience because the console market is stagnating. In an environment where shareholders demand that growth continue, this is a big problem for gaming companies like Xbox. Therefore, the only way “to expand and grow Xbox, it’s about PC, it’s about cloud, and it’s about making our games more available in more places.”
However, it doesn’t mean Xbox hardware fans will be left out in the cold. Spencer noted that “we’ll definitely do more consoles in the future, and other devices.” One of those “other devices” is a handheld that appears to be in the cards sometime in the next few years, which is a viable option for the company now that devices like the Steam Deck have proven there’s a market for it.
Time will tell if Xbox’s big bet on growing its tent with the inclusion of more ways to access its offerings, or if it only erodes its own loyal userbase.