CATEGORIES
home News

Xbox Gets A Massive UI Overhaul With A Major Quick Resume Upgrade And More

by Alan VelascoThursday, March 19, 2026, 11:13 AM EDT
xbox ui quick resume upgrade hero
Microsoft might already be touting its next generation of gaming consoles, but it hasn't forgotten about its current models (Xbox Series X and S), which are about to get some welcomed upgrades as players will finally see the introduction of features that have been requested for years by the community. These improvements include an expanded groups section, a more flexible quick resume option, and the ability to further customize the user interface.

Users have been able to group together games to more easily find their favorite titles but were limited to just having two of these groups. This limit is now being bumped up to 10, allowing players to have more granular groupings. Moreover, Microsoft's update makes managing these groups easier by using the same reordering as found on the Home screen.

xbox ui quick resume upgrade body

Players who felt limited by the color options provided will be pleased to see that they can now set a completely custom color. There will now be sliders for hue, saturation, and brightness to “create a custom color that’s uniquely yours.” This color can now extend to the Xbox Guide, too. To enable this go to Settings, choose General, select Personalization, and then Customize the guide.

While the customization options are nice, the biggest upgrade is coming with Quick Resume, which enables games to pick up where players left off. It’s a great feature to jump right back into a game, however, it never played nice with multiplayer titles such as Fortnite. Players will now be able to decide whether or not to use this feature on a game-by-game basis. This can be done by going to a game tile and pressing the menu button to bring up Manage game and add-ons and choosing Quick Resume settings.

These updates will initially roll out to those participating as Xbox Insiders and will eventually be released to the rest of the user base over time. The company is also promising to keep introducing “more of the features you’ve been asking for throughout the year.”
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, (nasdaq:msft)
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use