Xbox Gets A Massive UI Overhaul With A Major Quick Resume Upgrade And More
Users have been able to group together games to more easily find their favorite titles but were limited to just having two of these groups. This limit is now being bumped up to 10, allowing players to have more granular groupings. Moreover, Microsoft's update makes managing these groups easier by using the same reordering as found on the Home screen.
Players who felt limited by the color options provided will be pleased to see that they can now set a completely custom color. There will now be sliders for hue, saturation, and brightness to “create a custom color that’s uniquely yours.” This color can now extend to the Xbox Guide, too. To enable this go to Settings, choose General, select Personalization, and then Customize the guide.
While the customization options are nice, the biggest upgrade is coming with Quick Resume, which enables games to pick up where players left off. It’s a great feature to jump right back into a game, however, it never played nice with multiplayer titles such as Fortnite. Players will now be able to decide whether or not to use this feature on a game-by-game basis. This can be done by going to a game tile and pressing the menu button to bring up Manage game and add-ons and choosing Quick Resume settings.
These updates will initially roll out to those participating as Xbox Insiders and will eventually be released to the rest of the user base over time. The company is also promising to keep introducing “more of the features you’ve been asking for throughout the year.”