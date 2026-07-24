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Xbox Takes On GeForce NOW With Free Ad-Supported Game Streaming

by Aaron LeongFriday, July 24, 2026, 10:29 AM EDT
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Xbox is opening a new, zero-cost tier in the cloud gaming wars by letting users stream games they already own in exchange for watching a few commercials. So basically, rather than requiring a paid subscription like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the Xbox Insiders pilot allows anyone with a standard Xbox account to stream select owned titles across supported devices for free. Take that, GeForce NOW!

The way the program works is that players receive one-hour streaming sessions per play period. Microsoft emphasizes that ads (of up to two minutes long) will only play prior to starting a stream rather than interrupting active gameplay. If the player intends on extending gameplay beyond that first hour, they will need to watch up to two more minutes of commercials.The free tier is pitched as a way to expand access for gamers who lack high-end hardware or live in regions where console availability is constrained, thus allowing even older Xbox One consoles to stream Xbox Series X|S titles.

Microsoft's hybrid, ad-supported model is part of a new take on how platform holders monetize cloud infrastructure; in this case, Xbox took direct cues from NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW, which also integrates advertisements into its free tier to cushion server traffic.

xbox ads

When NVIDIA added ads to GeForce NOW’s free tier, the service introduced up to two minutes of video commercials that play while users wait in line for a virtual rig. For NVIDIA, ad revenue was designed to subsidize server capacity, shrink queue times, and sustain a functional free option alongside its paid Performance and Ultimate tiers. However, while GeForce NOW's free tier gives users access to a rotating catalog of free-to-play and supported PC store games with queue waiting periods, Microsoft’s trial focuses on leveraging a player’s pre-existing Xbox library, turning cloud access into an additive feature for games they already own.

Both approaches have taken on this necessary evil because server time is simply too expensive to offer entirely gratis. High-performance data centers require massive bandwidth, power, and hardware maintenance, making un-monetized tiers financially unsustainable. For consumers, the trade-off is straightforward: exchange a short slice of watch time for immediate, hardware-agnostic play.

If you'd like to test out this new setup, you can simply join the Xbox Insider program (18 years old and above only) by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub app, click "PC Gaming" (for Windows PC) or "Xbox Update Preview" (for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One) and then click "Join." 
Tags:  Gaming, Xbox, (nasdaq:msft), geforce-now
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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