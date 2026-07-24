Xbox Takes On GeForce NOW With Free Ad-Supported Game Streaming
The way the program works is that players receive one-hour streaming sessions per play period. Microsoft emphasizes that ads (of up to two minutes long) will only play prior to starting a stream rather than interrupting active gameplay. If the player intends on extending gameplay beyond that first hour, they will need to watch up to two more minutes of commercials.The free tier is pitched as a way to expand access for gamers who lack high-end hardware or live in regions where console availability is constrained, thus allowing even older Xbox One consoles to stream Xbox Series X|S titles.
When NVIDIA added ads to GeForce NOW’s free tier, the service introduced up to two minutes of video commercials that play while users wait in line for a virtual rig. For NVIDIA, ad revenue was designed to subsidize server capacity, shrink queue times, and sustain a functional free option alongside its paid Performance and Ultimate tiers. However, while GeForce NOW's free tier gives users access to a rotating catalog of free-to-play and supported PC store games with queue waiting periods, Microsoft’s trial focuses on leveraging a player’s pre-existing Xbox library, turning cloud access into an additive feature for games they already own.