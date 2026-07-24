Xbox Takes On GeForce NOW With Free Ad-Supported Game Streaming





Microsoft's hybrid, ad-supported model is part of a new take on how platform holders monetize cloud infrastructure; in this case, Xbox took direct cues from NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW, which also integrates advertisements into its free tier to cushion server traffic.





Both approaches have taken on this necessary evil because server time is simply too expensive to offer entirely gratis. High-performance data centers require massive bandwidth, power, and hardware maintenance, making un-monetized tiers financially unsustainable. For consumers, the trade-off is straightforward: exchange a short slice of watch time for immediate, hardware-agnostic play.





If you'd like to test out this new setup, you can simply join the Xbox Insider program (18 years old and above only) by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub app, click "PC Gaming" (for Windows PC) or "Xbox Update Preview" (for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One) and then click "Join."