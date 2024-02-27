GeForce NOW's Free Game Streaming Tier Is Getting Ads: What You Need To Know





if GPU prices remain high and there is a marked improvement in both latency and overall performance of cloud services, we could see bigger adoption in the future. If gamers can get a 4K, 120 FPS ray traced experience for $19.99 a month, it may make sense compared to the full price of a capable gaming rig. This will be more true if the technology advances even further than the existing state of affairs, with low latency and high fidelity going hand-in-hand.



The ads will only be on the free tier of NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud streaming service. Gamers who opt for pay $9.99 monthly price will be upgraded to the Priority tier, which gives you a more premium RTX rig, longer gaming sessions, and priority access to the servers. 60 FPS and 1080p resolution are also standard, along with an ad-free experience.For gamers wanting the best that GeForce NOW can offer, the Ultimate tier comes in at $19.99 monthly. It gives users access to a GeForce RTX 4080-powered pod, with exclusive server access. Gaming sessions are also upgraded to 8 hours, compared to just 1 hour on the free tier. Performance is also the best NVIDIA can offer here, with up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS for the best user experience. Once again, no ads will be shown on these higher level tiers, with the free tier appearing as merely a demo of basic capabilities of the service.