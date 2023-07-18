CATEGORIES
home News

Xbox Live Gold Is Changing To Xbox Game Pass Core, What You Need To Know

by Paul LillyTuesday, July 18, 2023, 11:17 AM EDT
Xbox logo and the words "Game Pass Core" written atop a background of games.
Microsoft is introducing an Xbox Game Pass Core subscription tier that will take the place of Xbox Live Gold starting on September 14, 2023. Existing Xbox Live Gold subscribers will automatically convert to the base Game Pass tier with no need to change any payment details or login information. However, there's more here than just a simple name change.

"With this evolution, we’re saying farewell to Games with Gold. We wanted to use this opportunity to re-imagine how to include content with this subscription. We found that the answer to the most compelling catalog was to leverage select titles from our Xbox Game Pass catalog," Microsoft explains in a blog post.


Games with Gold was a neat perk that offered up a handful free Xbox games each month to subscribers. In its place, Game Pass Core is launching with "more than 25 titles," most of which are first-party games, with a promise to add more titles "2-3 times a year." Microsoft didn't reveal the full list, though it did confirm 18 titles. They include the following...
  • Among Us
  • Descenders
  • Dishonored 2
  • Doom Eternal
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Gears 5
  • Grounded
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Human Fall Flat
  • Inside
  • Ori & The Will of the Wisps
  • Psychonauts 2
  • State of Decay 2
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited


Xbox Game Pass Core Pricing And What Happens To Existing Games For Gold Titles

The big question here is what will happen to existing games you've claimed with your Xbox Live Gold membership. Microsoft says you'll continue to have access to any and all Xbox One games that you previously redeemed through Games with Gold, so long as you're subscribed to Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate. And whether you subscribe or not, you'll be able to keep any Xbox 360 titles that you already redeemed.

Xbox Game Pass pricing chart.

According to Microsoft, "nothing is really changing here but the name" and that includes pricing. The new Game Pass Core option will cost $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year just like Xbox Live Gold and will be required for online multiplayer gameplay. Subscribers will continue to receive member-only deals and discounts as well.

Naturally, Microsoft would love it if everyone splurged for a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. That remains its flagship game subscription tier with additional perks including a lot more games, access to new games on day one, and EA Play bundled in.
Tags:  Gaming, Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Live Gold, (nasdaq:msft), game pass core
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment