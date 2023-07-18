Xbox Live Gold Is Changing To Xbox Game Pass Core, What You Need To Know





Microsoft is introducing an Xbox Game Pass Core subscription tier that will take the place of Xbox Live Gold starting on September 14, 2023. Existing Xbox Live Gold subscribers will automatically convert to the base Game Pass tier with no need to change any payment details or login information. However, there's more here than just a simple name change.





"With this evolution, we’re saying farewell to Games with Gold. We wanted to use this opportunity to re-imagine how to include content with this subscription. We found that the answer to the most compelling catalog was to leverage select titles from our Xbox Game Pass catalog," Microsoft explains in a blog post.









Games with Gold was a neat perk that offered up a handful free Xbox games each month to subscribers. In its place, Game Pass Core is launching with "more than 25 titles," most of which are first-party games, with a promise to add more titles "2-3 times a year." Microsoft didn't reveal the full list, though it did confirm 18 titles. They include the following...

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited



Xbox Game Pass Core Pricing And What Happens To Existing Games For Gold Titles

The big question here is what will happen to existing games you've claimed with your Xbox Live Gold membership. Microsoft says you'll continue to have access to any and all Xbox One games that you previously redeemed through Games with Gold, so long as you're subscribed to Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate. And whether you subscribe or not, you'll be able to keep any Xbox 360 titles that you already redeemed.











According to Microsoft, "nothing is really changing here but the name" and that includes pricing. The new Game Pass Core option will cost $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year just like Xbox Live Gold and will be required for online multiplayer gameplay. Subscribers will continue to receive member-only deals and discounts as well.





Naturally, Microsoft would love it if everyone splurged for a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. That remains its flagship game subscription tier with additional perks including a lot more games, access to new games on day one, and EA Play bundled in.

