Xbox Gaming Chief Reveals Wishlist For The Ultimate Handheld Console





In no surprise, Spencer mentions that current devices should be delivering the Xbox experience. Spencer said, “I want to be able to boot into the Xbox app in a full screen, but in a compact mode. And all of my social [experience] is there. Like I want it to feel like the dash of my Xbox when I turn on the television. [Except I want it] on those devices.”





It would be a big step up to the current Windows landscape, and let companies such as Lenovo, ASUS and MSI deliver a more integrated experience. An experience that gets closer to what Steam Deck owners enjoy.