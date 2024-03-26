Xbox Gaming Chief Reveals Wishlist For The Ultimate Handheld Console
Whether on social media or in interviews Phil Spencer can’t stop talking about gaming handhelds, and he has thoughts on what he’d like to see from the current crop of devices on the market. Spencer brings it up often enough, and even likes posts across social media that discuss gaming handhelds. So naturally, rumors are swirling in the gaming community that Xbox will surely be releasing a handheld of its own. During an interview with Polygon, Spencer talks about the improvements he wants to see and possible moves by Xbox in this space.
Spencer went into detail about some of the frustrations he’s run into while using several of the gaming handhelds available, which include access to his game library. Spencer said, “Are all of my games there? Do all my games show up with the save [files] that I want? I’ll tell you one [game] that doesn’t right now — it’s driving me crazy — is Fallout 76. It doesn’t have cross-save.”
In no surprise, Spencer mentions that current devices should be delivering the Xbox experience. Spencer said, “I want to be able to boot into the Xbox app in a full screen, but in a compact mode. And all of my social [experience] is there. Like I want it to feel like the dash of my Xbox when I turn on the television. [Except I want it] on those devices.”
It would be a big step up to the current Windows landscape, and let companies such as Lenovo, ASUS and MSI deliver a more integrated experience. An experience that gets closer to what Steam Deck owners enjoy.
Xbox designed hardware is also on the table. Spencer mentions that the Xbox hardware team is looking into several form factors and what Xbox might be able to accomplish with them, with the main goal of bringing in more players into the Xbox ecosystem by providing new ways of playing video games.
It was only a matter of time before Xbox made some noise regarding gaming handhelds. It’s a growing part of the games market, so it makes sense the company wants to get a piece of the pie. This should mean a better experience for handhelds made by companies that aren’t Valve, and gamers will be the big winners with this new competition. Now we just wait to see if Spencer puts his wishlist of features into an Xbox handheld.