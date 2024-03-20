Mysterious Xbox Dev Kit Breaks Cover, Is An Xbox Pro Game Console Inbound?





With Nintendo sort of playing a different ball game altogether, Microsoft stands as Sony's only real competitor in the console gaming space. Well, Redmond isn't standing still, as it turns out. While estimates place the Xbox Series family as only having moved between one-third to one-half the number of machines as the PlayStation 5, Microsoft might be seeking to gain some momentum in the market by challenging Sony's upgraded system with one of its own.





Thanks to @KoreaXboxNews on Xwitter for the spot.

It's not clear exactly what new machine this XDK could be for. There have been rumors for more than a year about a possible portable Xbox with hardware inside similar to a Steam Deck or other Windows handhelds (ROG Ally, Ayaneo, GPD Win, etc.) There's also been a rumor about a supposed all-white refresh of the Xbox Series X system, but that's probably not related to this leak, as it wouldn't require a new devkit.







