Xbox Gamescom 2023: Dates, Times, Upcoming Games And What To Expect

We don't know about you, but we've been keeping our eyes very close on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Fans of the last installment (Call of Pripyat) have had to wait 14 years for a new game. Early previews from the studio GSC Game World showed what it would be like to enjoy post-apocalyptic Russia (a la Metro: Exodus) with modern hardware.





Considering the numerous setbacks the studio has faced with readying the game, it's great to see it spotlighted at the Xbox booth. Among other set backs, development of the game was delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine invasion (the development team had to be moved to Prague) and the studio also suffered a Russian hacker attack that leaked many S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 game content online.