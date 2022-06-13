Forza Motorsport Gets A Photorealistic Tune-up For Xbox, Check Out The Amazing 4K Trailer
Turn 10 Studios announced its next generation of Forza Motorsport at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase yesterday, and it is truly breathtaking. The upcoming edition to the highly popular racing series is being billed as the "most technically advanced racing game ever made."
The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase saw its share of upcoming game announcements, ranging from the much anticipated release of the open world Starfield, to fighting off hordes of vampires in Redfall. But if you are a fan of racing games, your attention was probably on the next installation to Turn 10 Studios Forza Motorsport series. While past entries into the series have been numbered sequentially, this new entry will simply be called Forza Motorsport.
Fans will be happy to know that a fan-favorite track from the past will be making a return in the upcoming release. Maple Valley was part of the very first Motorsport game launched all the way back in 2005 (feeling old yet?). It has been revamped in stunning detail and beauty, according to Turn 10. Other tracks returning include favorites Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and Laguna Seca Raceway.
The fully dynamic time of day system will deliver stunning detail, bringing the track to life. Along with the time of day feature, weather options will be available on every track. The handling of your race car will be altered, as the ambient temperature changes throughout the duration of the race. As the track temperature begins to change, so will the grip of your car. This allows for increased depth, drama, and dynamics to your racing experience.
Forza Motorsport is set to launch in the first half of 2023. Be sure to stay tuned to HotHardware where we will be sure to keep you updated on any news about the game.
Top Image Credit: Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft