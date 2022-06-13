CATEGORIES
home News

Forza Motorsport Gets A Photorealistic Tune-up For Xbox, Check Out The Amazing 4K Trailer

by Tim SweezyMonday, June 13, 2022, 12:28 PM EDT
forza motorsport
Turn 10 Studios announced its next generation of Forza Motorsport at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase yesterday, and it is truly breathtaking. The upcoming edition to the highly popular racing series is being billed as the "most technically advanced racing game ever made."

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase saw its share of upcoming game announcements, ranging from the much anticipated release of the open world Starfield, to fighting off hordes of vampires in Redfall. But if you are a fan of racing games, your attention was probably on the next installation to Turn 10 Studios Forza Motorsport series. While past entries into the series have been numbered sequentially, this new entry will simply be called Forza Motorsport.

Microsoft and Turn 10 shared a nearly six-minute gameplay demo during the showcase, describing it as a full reboot of the series. It features new physics and improved car handling, along with spectacular graphics. The game will include raytracing-powered visuals, along with incredibly detailed photogrammetry-created worlds that will be filled with hyper-realistic in-game objects and scenery.

Fans will be happy to know that a fan-favorite track from the past will be making a return in the upcoming release. Maple Valley was part of the very first Motorsport game launched all the way back in 2005 (feeling old yet?). It has been revamped in stunning detail and beauty, according to Turn 10. Other tracks returning include favorites Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and Laguna Seca Raceway.

The fully dynamic time of day system will deliver stunning detail, bringing the track to life. Along with the time of day feature, weather options will be available on every track. The handling of your race car will be altered, as the ambient temperature changes throughout the duration of the race. As the track temperature begins to change, so will the grip of your car. This allows for increased depth, drama, and dynamics to your racing experience.

The game has been engineered and designed to take full advantage of the latest Xbox Series consoles. New features are being introduced, such as tire and fuel management, multiple tire compounds, and new in-depth car building. Car damage will be reproduced down to the individual scratches on the bodywork, adding to the immersion of the players experience.

Forza Motorsport is set to launch in the first half of 2023. Be sure to stay tuned to HotHardware where we will be sure to keep you updated on any news about the game.

Top Image Credit: Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft
Tags:  Gaming, Microsoft, Xbox, turn-10-studios, forza motorsport
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment