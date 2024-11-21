Xbox Fires Back At PlayStation With Game Streaming And Gamers Are Stoked
To participate in the beta users will need to be subscribed the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan, which is the only tier that includes game streaming. For now, this feature will only be available when using a smartphone, a web browser, supported TV, PCs or tablets. Xbox plans on bringing the feature to console users and in the official Xbox app for Windows sometime next year.
The program will start with 50 games available for players to stream. Notable titles include Baldur’s Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Outlaws, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. These are AAA gaming experiences coming to devices that wouldn’t be able to run them on their own. Even console and PC players will benefit, as they will be able to play a game without having to sacrifice storage space. Xbox says that more games will be added as time goes on.
To access the beta players can use a supported browser, which includes Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Apple Safari to visit the official site. Once there, players will need to sign into their account, then choose “Stream your own game,” which will bring up titles that are owned by the user and are available to stream. Controller support includes the Xbox Wireless Controller, PlayStation DualSense, Dualshock 4, and the Xbox Adaptive Controller.
This move brings the promise of cloud streaming games closer to where the company said it would be, but Xbox still has a lot of work left to do to increase game availability.