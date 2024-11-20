CATEGORIES
home News

Sony's PlayStation Portal Update Enables Streaming Your PS5 Games From The Cloud

by Alan VelascoWednesday, November 20, 2024, 02:06 PM EDT
sony playstation portal update hero
A little over a year after debuting the PlayStation Portable, Sony is delivering a massive upgrade through an update that will make the niche device a whole lot more versatile. When it originally launched, the PlayStation Portable was only capable of streaming from a PlayStation 5 located on a local network or over the internet. However, users will soon be able to stream games directly from the cloud.

This newly added feature will begin as a beta program available to subscribers on the PlayStation Plus Premium plan, as it’s the only plan available with cloud game streaming as a perk. The company says that users will be able to “select PS5 games in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog to be streamed directly from our servers, even without a PS5 console.”

sony playstation portal update body

Customers will be able to stream over 120 PS5 games, including Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Monster Hunter Rise. Depending on the speed of a user’s internet connection, it will be possible to stream games at up to 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. Additionally, all of the DualSense features players are used to having will also be present, including haptic feedback, speakers, adaptive triggers, and the touchpad.

To take part in the beta, gamers will need to go to the “Quick Menu,” then choose “Settings.” Once in the Settings menu, choose “Cloud Streaming (Beta),” then be sure to switch the toggle to on for the “Cloud Streaming (Beta)”. This feature will be off by default, so it’s necessary to go through this process to participate in the Beta program.

It took Sony a while to get to this point, but thankfully this much-requested feature is finally here, and it should soon be available to a good portion of the userbase. Unfortunately, it’s limited to PS5 games for now, but hopefully support for older consoles is added down the line.
Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, (NYSE:SNE), playstation-5, cloud-gaming, playstation-portable
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment