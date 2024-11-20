Sony's PlayStation Portal Update Enables Streaming Your PS5 Games From The Cloud
This newly added feature will begin as a beta program available to subscribers on the PlayStation Plus Premium plan, as it’s the only plan available with cloud game streaming as a perk. The company says that users will be able to “select PS5 games in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog to be streamed directly from our servers, even without a PS5 console.”
Customers will be able to stream over 120 PS5 games, including Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Monster Hunter Rise. Depending on the speed of a user’s internet connection, it will be possible to stream games at up to 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. Additionally, all of the DualSense features players are used to having will also be present, including haptic feedback, speakers, adaptive triggers, and the touchpad.
To take part in the beta, gamers will need to go to the “Quick Menu,” then choose “Settings.” Once in the Settings menu, choose “Cloud Streaming (Beta),” then be sure to switch the toggle to on for the “Cloud Streaming (Beta)”. This feature will be off by default, so it’s necessary to go through this process to participate in the Beta program.
It took Sony a while to get to this point, but thankfully this much-requested feature is finally here, and it should soon be available to a good portion of the userbase. Unfortunately, it’s limited to PS5 games for now, but hopefully support for older consoles is added down the line.