Xbox Game Pass Triton Leak Hints At New Budget Tier For Gamers





Major changes are afoot at Xbox, which has already seen a big shakeup to top management with the departures of Phil Spencer, the long-time face of the brand, and former Xbox President Sarah Bond. Microsoft elevated Asha Sharma to Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft Gaming to lead Xbox's comeback, and while a lot of the talk as been about returning Xbox to its console roots, there is still a big emphasis on cloud game streaming. Xbox Game Pass still figures prominently into Microsoft's gaming plans, and there is evidence to suggest that a new and cheaper or possibly even free tier is inbound.





The official X account for Better xCloud, a third-party open-source browser extension Xbox Game Pass, posted an interesting screenshot that purportedly shows a codename for a not-yet-announced Game Pass tier, called Triton.

Apparently this new Game Pass "TRION" program only includes games from Xbox Studios



New titles:

- DOOM Eternal

- Dishonored 2

- Fable Anniversary

- Fallout 4, Fallout 76

- Gears 5

- Halo 5, Halo Wars 2

- Hellblade

- Ori 1

- State Of Decay 2

- The Elder Scrolls Online https://t.co/7QkpJUq7zT — red // Better xCloud (@redphx) March 27, 2026

According to @redphx, the new tier will limit access to first-party games from Xbox Studios, including Doom Eternal, Dishonored 2, Fable Anniversary, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Gears 5, Halo 5, Halo Wars 2, Hellblade, Ori 1, State of Decay 2, and The Elder Scrolls Online.





There aren't any concrete details at this early stage, but if this comes to pass (er, Xbox Game Pass, that is), the speculation is that it could be an ad-supported tier offered at a cheaper price or possible even for free.





If it does end up being cheaper or free, there could be other restrictions beyond a more limited games library. For example, NVIDIA's free GeForce NOW tier caps gaming sessions at 1 hour, versus 6 hours for its Performance tier ($9.99/month) and 8 hours for its Ultimate tier ($19.99/month).





GeForce NOW's free tier also caps the resolution at 1080p versus 1440p and 5K for the Performance and Ultimate tiers, respectively. There are other perks to the paid options that are not available on the free tier as well, such as support for ray tracing and ultrawide monitors, and a few other bells and whistles.













As it stands, Xbox Game Pass is offered in three tiers of its own, including Essential for $9.99/month, Premium for $14.99/month, and Ultimate for $29.99/month. There is also a PC plan priced at $16.49/month.





It remains to be seen if Triton will manifest into anything. That said, Sharma communicated her intent to make changes right from the get-go. In a blog post announcing her hiring, Sharma talked about "the return of Xbox" and acknowledged that "gaming now lives across devices, not within the limits of any single piece of hardware." Sure, the 'This is an Xbox' campaign is dead , but the philosophy behind the effort remains and is potentially evolving.





"As we expand across PC, mobile, and cloud, Xbox should feel seamless, instant, and worthy of the communities we serve. We will break down barriers so developers can build once and reach players everywhere without compromise," Sharma said when it was announced that she would lead Xbox's comeback.





She also talked about inventing new business models and "new ways to play by leaning into what we already have." Adding a lower cost or free tier to Xbox Game Pass would align with statements she's made thus far, though whether or not it actually happens, we'll have to wait and see.