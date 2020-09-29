Xbox Game Pass Ultimate With EA Play Gets Secures November 10 Launch Date
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch is only six weeks away, and so too is the launch of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with EA Play. Xbox Game Pass, with EA Play and Bethesda, is poised to offer many games in their library to stream and download to the new consoles come November 10th. This subscription from Microsoft could prove to be a better financial decision to play new games on the upcoming Xbox consoles.
At the beginning of the month, it was announced that EA Play was coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Before the merge, “with [EA Play’s] subscription, you could play titles in series’ such as Battlefield, The Sims, Mass Effect, and more.” Now, as EA Play and Game Pass get a release date of November 10th for Xbox and December for PC, excitement is beginning to brew. Gamers’ will now have access to the EA Play library and Game Pass library, containing well over 100 games.
On top of this set of games, with Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media, Bethesda games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass as well. This means present and upcoming games, such as Doom Eternal and Starfield, will be available to play from the Xbox Game Pass library in the future.
According to Microsoft, “We are entering the next generation of gaming – and it looks and feels unlike any before it.” Between cross-play, cloud gaming, Game Pass, and more from Xbox, it is certainly quite an experience. If you want to get your hands on the expanding library of games from Xbox Game Pass, open the Game Pass page on or after November 10th to see what Microsoft has in store.