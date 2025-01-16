CATEGORIES
PlayStation Plus Adds God Of War Ragnarok, Indiana Jones And More Great Games

by Alan VelascoThursday, January 16, 2025, 01:48 PM EDT
playstation plus catalog january 2025 hero
Sony is adding a solid set of new game titles for the month of January to its PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, for users who subscribe to the Extra and Premium tiers. The lineup includes one of the gaming giant’s crown jewels, a few indie darlings, and some classic games that will bring a smile to the face of retro gamers. There’s plenty here to help keep gamers occupied as they wait for Grand Theft Auto VI. The standout from this crop of titles is God of War Ragnarök, which is the follow up to one of the best games of 2018, God of War

Ragnarök continues the story of Kratos and Atreus as they journey across the nine realms, as the pair “struggle with holding on and letting go.” It’s a beautiful, action-packed game that will challenge players even after the story campaign ends. Further, it's Valhalla DLC adds a roguelike mode, which is free. The game will be available for subscribers in the Extra and Premium tiers.

playstation plus catalog january 2025 body

Meanwhile, retro gamers will be happy to see some old favorites, although these are exclusive to the Premium tier. Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings brings a classic adventure from the PlayStation 2 era, likely piggybacking off of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Dipping back even further is Medievil II, which originally released in 2000 on the PlayStation 1. Both games are sporting several improvements, including up-rendering, custom video filters, quick saves, and a rewind feature.

The full lineup includes the following...

Extra and Premium Tiers
  • God of War Ragnarök (PS4, PS5)
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS4, PS5)
  • Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand (PS5)
  • SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS4, PS5)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (PS4)
  • ANNO: Mutationem (PS4, PS5)
  • Orcs Must Die 3 (PS4, PS5)
  • Citizen Sleeper (PS4, PS5)
  • Poker Club (PS4)
Premium Tier
  • Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings (PS4, PS5)
  • Medievil II (PS4, PS5)
These games will become available to play for subscribers starting on January 21. It’s important to note that games rotate in and out of the service, so it’s better to play something sooner rather than later.
