PlayStation Plus Adds God Of War Ragnarok, Indiana Jones And More Great Games
Ragnarök continues the story of Kratos and Atreus as they journey across the nine realms, as the pair “struggle with holding on and letting go.” It’s a beautiful, action-packed game that will challenge players even after the story campaign ends. Further, it's Valhalla DLC adds a roguelike mode, which is free. The game will be available for subscribers in the Extra and Premium tiers.
Meanwhile, retro gamers will be happy to see some old favorites, although these are exclusive to the Premium tier. Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings brings a classic adventure from the PlayStation 2 era, likely piggybacking off of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Dipping back even further is Medievil II, which originally released in 2000 on the PlayStation 1. Both games are sporting several improvements, including up-rendering, custom video filters, quick saves, and a rewind feature.
The full lineup includes the following...
Extra and Premium Tiers
- God of War Ragnarök (PS4, PS5)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS4, PS5)
- Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand (PS5)
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS4, PS5)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (PS4)
- ANNO: Mutationem (PS4, PS5)
- Orcs Must Die 3 (PS4, PS5)
- Citizen Sleeper (PS4, PS5)
- Poker Club (PS4)
- Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings (PS4, PS5)
- Medievil II (PS4, PS5)