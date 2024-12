Top Must-Have Gaming Accessories For Your Shiny New Xbox Or PlayStation 5 Console

With Christmas behind us, there is a chance you're now playing on your new Microsoft Xbox Series X|S or Sony PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 5 Pro system. While those consoles are great on their own, there are some great accessories out there that will bring your gaming to the next level. While most holiday sales are behind us, there are still a few good deals to be had. These recommendations below are also items I own and/or have used extensively.



Add a second controller or upgrade your existing stock one with some of these great options





If you want to stay within the Sony realm, I also recommend the excellent



If the Microsoft Xbox is more your thing, there are some great options for controllers, too. The standard



If you prefer to play on PC and want an upgraded controller experience, the



It features tactile mouse click triggers that are adjustable, plus tactile buttons virtually everywhere on the controller itself. It also has magnetic front panels that you can swap for other designs, making it stay refresh in the long term. Another excellent choice is the popular

If you're already bored with the Sony DualSense controller that came with the console, PDP has its Victrix Pro BFG: Call of Duty Edition ($164.99, 18% off) to revitalize your senses. Currently on sale, this controller features excellent ergonomics, and a wonderful design. It has back paddles/buttons, and hair-trigger stops to allow for faster reaction times. PDP has also recently started offering Hall effects module upgrades, since this also has swappable modules for its buttons.If you want to stay within the Sony realm, I also recommend the excellent Sony DualSense Edge ($199) controller. While it's not on sale, it remains one of the best "pro" controllers for the PlayStation 5. It has adjustable trigger stops and two mappable paddles on the back. It also integrates beautifully with both the PS5 and PC, with plenty of customization available. If you ever get stick drift, the thumbstick modules are even user upgradable.If the Microsoft Xbox is more your thing, there are some great options for controllers, too. The standard Xbox controller ($55.99, 20% off) remains a comfortable and capable staple, so it's always handy to add a second or third for multiple players. You can pair it with the Xbox 8BitDo charging dock ($24.99) that looks elegant, and keeps your controller juiced up for anytime you're ready to play.If you prefer to play on PC and want an upgraded controller experience, the Scuf Envision Pro ($179.99) is also an excellent choice.It features tactile mouse click triggers that are adjustable, plus tactile buttons virtually everywhere on the controller itself. It also has magnetic front panels that you can swap for other designs, making it stay refresh in the long term. Another excellent choice is the popular Flydigi Vadar 4 ($79.99) for PC, which has mouse-click buttons and Hall effect joysticks. It's a great option for the price.

Headsets and other accessories to go along with your new console for maximum immersion



Gaming headsets have improved considerably during the last few years, with some standout examples that provide great audio quality. The famous Beyerdynamic headphone company has also dipped its toes in the gaming headset market, with the Gaming headsets have improved considerably during the last few years, with some standout examples that provide great audio quality. The famous Beyerdynamic headphone company has also dipped its toes in the gaming headset market, with the MX330 Pro ($299.99, 9% off)