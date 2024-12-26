Top Must-Have Gaming Accessories For Your Shiny New Xbox Or PlayStation 5 Console
Add a second controller or upgrade your existing stock one with some of these great options
If you want to stay within the Sony realm, I also recommend the excellent Sony DualSense Edge ($199) controller. While it's not on sale, it remains one of the best "pro" controllers for the PlayStation 5. It has adjustable trigger stops and two mappable paddles on the back. It also integrates beautifully with both the PS5 and PC, with plenty of customization available. If you ever get stick drift, the thumbstick modules are even user upgradable.
If the Microsoft Xbox is more your thing, there are some great options for controllers, too. The standard Xbox controller ($55.99, 20% off) remains a comfortable and capable staple, so it's always handy to add a second or third for multiple players. You can pair it with the Xbox 8BitDo charging dock ($24.99) that looks elegant, and keeps your controller juiced up for anytime you're ready to play.
If you prefer to play on PC and want an upgraded controller experience, the Scuf Envision Pro ($179.99) is also an excellent choice.
It features tactile mouse click triggers that are adjustable, plus tactile buttons virtually everywhere on the controller itself. It also has magnetic front panels that you can swap for other designs, making it stay refresh in the long term. Another excellent choice is the popular Flydigi Vadar 4 ($79.99) for PC, which has mouse-click buttons and Hall effect joysticks. It's a great option for the price.
Headsets and other accessories to go along with your new console for maximum immersion
Gaming headsets have improved considerably during the last few years, with some standout examples that provide great audio quality. The famous Beyerdynamic headphone company has also dipped its toes in the gaming headset market, with the MX330 Pro ($299.99, 9% off).
Another option that is on sale is the Logitech Pro X 2 headset ($189.99, 24% off). Coming in black, white, or pink, it features 50mm drivers for excellent sound quality. The build quality is also excellent, and it remains a very comfortable option for long gaming sessions.
If you want to add some extra immersion to your racing games, Logitech has its affordable G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel ($199.99, 33% off) that comes with included pedals, too. Marked as a "limited time deal," this is a great entry into the world of sim racing, which can quickly balloon in price for enthusiasts.