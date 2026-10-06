Xbox Elite Series 3 Leak Teases Drift-Free Sticks And PS5-Style Haptics

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Image: Microsoft

Seven years after the launch of the Elite Series 2, the next iteration of Microsoft’s premium controller appears to be sitting in the wings. Configurations and 3D component files for an unannounced pro-grade controller codenamed Edessa were spotted by an eagle-eyed user on Reddit, coming from within the backend configuration files of Microsoft’s own Xbox Design Lab. The leak likely details Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Elite Series 3





What most gamers are likely to find as the big upgrade is an overhaul to the analog sticks. According to the leaked files, the Elite Series 3 will give users choices that include Hall Effect or Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) thumbsticks (like 8BitDo's Ultimate Wireless 2 ), with hardware support for adjustable stick tension across standard, loose, and tight variables.





Why is this a big deal? Traditional potentiometer-based sticks rely on physical contact wipers that wear down over time, which in turn can cause stick drift. Both Hall Effect and TMR modules use magnetic fields to measure stick movement. TMR in particular has proven popular in high-end third-party gamepads due to its higher precision and lower power consumption compared to standard Hall sensors. Either way, for a lineup historically plagued by durability complaints, contactless magnetic sticks are a long-overdue addition.





Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core - Image: Microsoft



For me personally, a feature I'm more looking forward to is the addition of advanced haptics, assuming the leaked files are indicative of the final product. I've long preferred the ergonomics of Microsoft's Xbox controllers or others, but the PlayStation 5's DualSense has swayed me to the other side, in large part because of the haptics.





In the Reddit post , user esketitethan says, "The motor option explicitly names 'Impulse Triggers (ERMs) & Advanced Haptics (VCAs) Motors', suggesting voice-coil haptics alongside trigger vibration."





Yeah, I'm all about that if it holds true. Otherwise, there are several other notable upgrades supposedly inbound, such as a dedicated scroll wheel for audio, different faceplate options (metal, named designs, extensive colors, and engraving), low-friction and silent stick options, more paddle designs, and performance D-pad options. And while stated, I presume adjustable stick tension will find its way to the Elite Series 3 as well, given that it's a mostly unique feature to the Elite Series line.



