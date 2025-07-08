CATEGORIES
Nintendo And Crocs Team Up For Island-Inspired Animal Crossing Footwear

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, July 08, 2025, 10:29 AM EDT
Nintendo is riding the hype on its Switch 2 release and expanding its merchandise reach even further with a Crocs collaboration. Set to launch on August 26th, this product launch focuses on its Animal Crossing franchise and the popular Crocs footwear. Animal Crossing has been around since 2001, and it is enjoyed by kids and adults alike. It has a calming, satisfying game play style that draws its fans in. 

The Crocs have the same easy-on-the-eyes appearance, with a nature inspired look and soft colors. Amongst the pieces in the collection are the "Animal Crossing Platform Clog" priced at $69.99. This comes in various men's and women's sizes. The "Animal Crossing Classic Clog" retails for $54.99 and come in smaller kid sizes up to 6Y. Furthermore, Kibbutz charms can be added with characters like Tom Nook to personalize the look. 
For fans of the genre and those with kids, these are bound to be popular sellers for Nintendo and Crocs. Nintendo appears to be following In the footsteps of other brands, like Disney, and branching out into various areas for its products. It has launched the Super Nintendo World theme park, which is not dissimilar to what Disney has done. 

Nintendo has even tried its hand at movies, with the successful The Super Mario Bros. Movie that put it on the Hollywood map. It only makes sense that with the popularity of video games, fans want to include more elements of what they like in other areas of life. Footwear and apparel are easy money makers for brands like Nintendo, with fans more than willing to wear the likeness of their favorite games. 

Crocs are quirky and fun, and share a good vibe with the Nintendo family-style mode of entertainment for a very delightful match. If you're of the same opinion, then be on the lookout for these themed Crocs to drop on August 26, 2025.
