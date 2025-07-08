Nintendo And Crocs Team Up For Island-Inspired Animal Crossing Footwear
The Crocs have the same easy-on-the-eyes appearance, with a nature inspired look and soft colors. Amongst the pieces in the collection are the "Animal Crossing Platform Clog" priced at $69.99. This comes in various men's and women's sizes. The "Animal Crossing Classic Clog" retails for $54.99 and come in smaller kid sizes up to 6Y. Furthermore, Kibbutz charms can be added with characters like Tom Nook to personalize the look.
Nintendo has even tried its hand at movies, with the successful The Super Mario Bros. Movie that put it on the Hollywood map. It only makes sense that with the popularity of video games, fans want to include more elements of what they like in other areas of life. Footwear and apparel are easy money makers for brands like Nintendo, with fans more than willing to wear the likeness of their favorite games.
Crocs are quirky and fun, and share a good vibe with the Nintendo family-style mode of entertainment for a very delightful match. If you're of the same opinion, then be on the lookout for these themed Crocs to drop on August 26, 2025.