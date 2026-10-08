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Xbox Goes Beyond Games With XP, A New Entertainment Powerhouse

by Paul LillyThursday, October 08, 2026, 09:33 AM EDT
Jason Momoa Minecraft Movie
Jason Momoa Minecraft Movie - Image: Microsoft
It's only fitting that Microsoft waited until Throwback Thursday to introduce the world to XP, though it's not an operating system like the Windows XP of old. Following massive commercial wins with Amazon's Fallout television series and Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie, Microsoft's Xbox division is formalizing its entertainment strategy by launching a brand-new corporate division dubbed XP.

Unveiled by Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball, the new division, which we're guessing was not on anyone's 2026 Bingo card, plays into Xbox's stated ambition of being the number one entertainment company in the world.

To steer the new entertainment division, Microsoft tapped Lucasfilm veteran Kayleen Walters, who transitions into the role of President of XP after serving as president of Mojang, where she also worked as an executive producer on A Minecraft Movie.

Kayleen Walters, President of XP
Kayleen Walters, President of XP - Image: Microsoft

"Throughout her career, Kayleen has helped steward some of the world’s most iconic entertainment properties. Across 13 years at Lucasfilm, she helped grow and relaunch one of the most influential franchises in history. At Mojang, her record speaks for itself," Ball states in a blog post announcing the new XP division.

Indeed, Walters leaves Mojang with an impressive track record. Under her watch, Minecraft extended its record-breaking run from 350 million to more than 425 million copies sold, and simultaneously transformed its retail products business into a global top-20 powerhouse.

The new XP division won't function as a standalone, internal movie studio. Instead, it will act as a central strategic hub designed to pair creative talent and external production houses with Microsoft’s massive catalog of intellectual property, taking worlds, stories, and characters associated with Xbox beyond the games themselves. To that end, Microsoft has already signaled that expanding those game worlds is a key part of the broader vision.

XP logo
XP logo - Microsoft

It's also a multi-pronged strategy that includes Xbox Pictures (film, television, and other forms of storytelling), Xbox Products (focused on developing consumer products and high-end merchandise tailored directly to community fandom), Xbox Places (live events, immersive attractions, and destination experiences, including a Minecraft theme park slated for 2027), and Xbox Partnerships (managing collaborations with third-party brands, creators, and corporate sponsors).

The launch of the XP division arrives during a massive reset for Microsoft's gaming ecosystem and Xbox brand, led by Asha Sharma, who replaced Phil Spencer back in February. In a separate blog post, Sharma announced key leadership appointments, including former Reddit Chief Product Officer and Meta veteran Maria Angelidou-Smith, who is stepping in to take over as the new CEO of Mojang.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, XP, (nasdaq:msft)
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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