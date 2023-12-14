Xbox Cloud Gaming Just Leveled-Up Meta's Quest VR Headsets
Meta Quest 2, 3 and Pro headset owners are going to see a big boost to the games available to them with the newly announced support for Xbox Cloud Gaming. In order to access this new feature Quest users will need to download the Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) app from the Meta Quest Store. They will also need to have a Microsoft account and an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
A supported controller is another requirement, and according to Meta a variety of controllers will work—Xbox controllers, PlayStation 4 controllers, and the Nintendo Switch Pro controller are currently compatible with the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) app. An update is in the works that will add Sony's excellent PlayStation 5 DualSense controller to the mix.
Meta says that with this new app users will be able to “choose from four different display sizes and either immerse yourself in an Xbox-themed virtual space or enjoy a view of your physical surroundings with Quest 3 or Pro’s stereoscopic full-color Passthrough.” Both Xbox and Meta only mention the Quest 3 and the Pro, so it seems as if Quest 2 owners might have a different experience when using the app.
This news is a big win for Quest headset owners. It gives them immediate access to a large library of games that includes Forza Motorsport, Fallout 4, Starfield, Halo Infinite, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Not only that, but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members also get access to any Xbox first-party titles on launch day.