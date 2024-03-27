Xbox Cloud Gaming Gets Ready To Level Up With Mouse And Keyboard Support
Keyboard and mouse support looks to finally be making its way to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. Users participating in the Xbox Insiders program will be seeing an Xbox Update Preview available in the Skip-Ahead Ring with this newly added feature. Xbox says it will be available “while playing via cloud gaming on supported browsers (Edge and Chrome) and the Xbox App on Windows PCs for users enrolled in the PC Gaming Preview.”
Xbox does note that players making use of their browsers to access the Xbox Cloud Gaming service will need to enable preview features to be able to take advantage of the added keyboard and mouse support. To do this, users need to click on their profile picture on the Xbox Cloud Gaming site to get access to their settings and enable “Preview features.”
Since this is still in a very early phase of testing the numbers of supported games is low and mostly comprised of first-party releases, with only 14 titles currently being listed by Xbox. Some of the notable games on the list are Halo Infinite, Fortnite, Age of Empires 2, Sea of Thieves, Gears Tactics and Doom 64.
As with any feature placed in an Insider program there are several caveats. For example, Fortnite can use a keyboard and mouse within a browser but not within the Xbox app available on Windows. Atomic Heart players will probably find it difficult to switch from using a controller to a keyboard and mouse during a streaming session, as this is a known issue listed by Xbox.
It's nice to see that Xbox is finally adding keyboard and mouse support to its Xbox Cloud Gaming service. Not everyone wants to use a controller to play a game while using a computer, especially if it’s a title like Age of Empires 2 that greatly benefits from being able to make use of a keyboard and mouse setup. Hopefully this support makes its way to all users sooner rather than later.