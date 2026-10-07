Xbox CEO Teases Next-Gen Hardware Plans And It's Not A Single Console

Next-gen Xbox plans include a family of devices - Image: Microsoft

Following weeks of chatter surrounding corporate restructuring and studio shakeup amid a 100-day reset plan, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma brought the focus back to the firm's hardware strategy during a recent town hall with Microsoft gaming employees. Addressing the company's roadmap for its next-generation hardware platform, codenamed Project Helix, Sharma set the expectation for multiple device launches.





To some extent, we already knew this was the plan. But in case it was still unclear, Sharma confirmed that the Gen-10 era will ditch the traditional single-box release model in favor of an ecosystem spanning multiple form factors and manufacturing partnerships.





"We are moving to a family of devices for Gen-10. There is not one device that fits all. We will certainly have a great console first, but we also know that many players will be on the go. There are some things that we are the best in the world to manufacture, and there are other things that will we partner on. So, we will be sharing more about that as our plans develop. The operating system is starting to look really good. We're very excited about this," Sharma said, according to a transcript of the town hall viewed by Windows Central.





Microsoft Gaming EVP and Xbox CEO Asha Sharma - Image: Microsoft



Sharma’s emphasis on a "console first" approach reinforces that a dedicated flagship machine will anchor Microsoft's next-gen plans, as has been the case for generations of Xbox models. However, explicitly bringing up "players on the go" and third-party hardware partnerships points directly toward a multi-pronged hardware push.





While concrete details are still not being shared, the strategy likely pairs first-party Xbox silicon with portable hardware built in collaboration with OEM partners. Going that route from the get-go would fit seamlessly into Microsoft's recent moves in the handheld space, in which it tapped ASUS and ROG Ally handhelds for Xbox-branded models.





The other interesting tidbit from Sharma's town hall is her saying, "The operating system is starting to look really good." Project Helix is rumored to continue bridging the gap between console and a more open PC architecture, with custom silicon capable of running both native console releases and Windows PC titles. Streamlining APIs and tailoring a lightweight OS across living room consoles, handhelds, and partner hardware could make it easier for developers to target a single Xbox ecosystem.



