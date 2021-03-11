Microsoft Is Bringing These 20 Hot Bethesda Titles To Xbox Game Pass Starting Tomorrow
Earlier in the week, we reported that Microsoft got the green light from the SEC and European Commission to purchase ZeniMax Media and all the sub-development studios. It seems Microsoft is moving rather quickly on the acquisition as some ZeniMax Media games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow.
As Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire editor in chief, explains, this week, Xbox and Microsoft “welcomed ZeniMax Media and Bethesda to the Xbox family, adding even more incredible talent, creative diversity, and beloved gaming franchises to an already stacked Xbox lineup.” While it may not be the best situation for gamers on Sony’s PlayStation lineup, it means greener pastures for Xbox gamers.
First up, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will reap the benefits of the acquisition beginning tomorrow with 20 of Bethesda’s iconic titles coming to the platform. Of the 20, 16 of those will be available as part of cloud gaming, so you can enjoy titles such as DOOM or Fallout with whatever device you have. Furthermore, some of the Bethesda games coming to Xbox will benefit from FPS Boost shortly, with more details coming soon.
Whatever ends up happening, it is certainly an exciting time to be an Xbox or Game Pass gamer, now with easy access to some awesome Bethesda titles. As Tuttle explains, there is more in the pipeline as well, as “the teams across Bethesda are hard at work and will have more to share later this year.” If you want to stay up to date on the latest, keep an eye on HotHardware for more on Bethesda updates coming hopefully soon.