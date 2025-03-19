Xbox Adaptive Joystick Makes Its Retail Debut And It's Affordable
The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is a sidekick for Xbox controllers, and hooks up to Microsoft's Xbox console via a wired connection. More importantly, its design allows those with mobility issues to find a more comfortable way to game. It features button remapping, so that the most comfortable setup per individual can be achieved.
For button remapping, it is done via the Xbox Accessories App available on both Xbox and PC. The Adaptive Joystick also has different profiles, so different gamers can use the device as they see fit. Perhaps the most useful ergonomic feature of this controller is indeed its large joystick, which helps gamers find the optimal hand position.
The Adaptive Joystick has a weight of 106.2 grams, with the lightweight design due in large part to lacking a battery. The Xbox Adaptive Joystick retails for $29.99, and is available now for purchase (exclusively from Microsoft for now). The Adaptive Controller is $99.99, but you can also use a standard Xbox controller instead depending on exact needs. It can also be used on its own, but for more functionality Microsoft recommends pairing it with one of its controllers.