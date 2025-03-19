CATEGORIES
Xbox Adaptive Joystick Makes Its Retail Debut And It's Affordable

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, March 19, 2025, 09:32 AM EDT
The proliferation of gaming has reached levels never before seen, leading to billions of humans partaking in the activity. Those with more limited mobility love to game as well, but standard devices aren't always suitable for them. Microsoft has launched a new joystick gaming accessory aimed at making it easier for those with accessibility needs to enjoy their experience more. 

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is a sidekick for Xbox controllers, and hooks up to Microsoft's Xbox console via a wired connection. More importantly, its design allows those with mobility issues to find a more comfortable way to game. It features button remapping, so that the most comfortable setup per individual can be achieved. 

xbox 2

For the full functionality of the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, you'll need to pair it with an accompanying Xbox controller. The Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller is a perfect pairing, having an available USB port for the Adaptive Joystick to plug into. You'll also need Windows 11 x64 if you plan to use this on PC, or an Xbox Series X|S. Microsoft has been pushing its Game Pass service so its device agnostic, so Xbox can be experienced by more gamers. This joystick is another facet of this strategy, to allow as many gamers as possible to enter the Xbox ecosystem. 

For button remapping, it is done via the Xbox Accessories App available on both Xbox and PC. The Adaptive Joystick also has different profiles, so different gamers can use the device as they see fit. Perhaps the most useful ergonomic feature of this controller is indeed its large joystick, which helps gamers find the optimal hand position. 

The Adaptive Joystick has a weight of 106.2 grams, with the lightweight design due in large part to lacking a battery. The Xbox Adaptive Joystick retails for $29.99, and is available now for purchase (exclusively from Microsoft for now). The Adaptive Controller is $99.99, but you can also use a standard Xbox controller instead depending on exact needs. It can also be used on its own, but for more functionality Microsoft recommends pairing it with one of its controllers. 
