World's Smallest Liquid-Cooled Mini Gaming PC Flexes GeForce RTX 40 Muscle





If you've ever thought to yourself, 'Self, I sure do like mini PCs but gosh, I wish I could have one with water cooling baked in', then you're in for a treat. Unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) this month, the Mega Mini Gaming G1 from a mobile-focused company called Techno is being billed as the world's smallest liquid-cooled mini PC for gamers.





Mini PCs and liquid cooling have both been around for ages. You don't see many marriages between the two, however, because liquid cooling adds bulk to a form factor that's purpose-built for ultra-small footprints. Yet here we are, with Tecno officiating the wedding, which it teased alongside two other products—AR glasses and a much more miniature-sized mini PC.





As to the Mega Mini Gaming G1, here's a partial walk-around captured (vertically) by Technopat, a Turkish channel on YouTube...









While Techno is calling this a mini PC, it's not in the same vein as the 4x4 Intel NUC systems of old or similar PCs like some of Zotac's Zbox configs . It's more like a mini tower system that falls under the catchall small form factor (SFF) label. Nevertheless, it's certainly compact—a look around the web reveals it measures 249 x 132 x 132 millimeters (9.8 x 5.2 x 5.2 inches). To put that into perspective, Corsair's One desktop measures around 15 x 6.8 x 7.9 inches.





Techno is keeping some the details under lock and key still, though it did reveal that the Mega Mini Gaming G1 comes equipped with a Core Ultra or 13th Gen Core i9-13900H processor, a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU (likely the laptop variant ), 32GB of DDR5 RAM with dual SO-DIMM slots, a 1TB solid state drive, Wi-Fi 6E support, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and an Oculink interface to enable attaching an external graphics box to the PC.













There's also a tiny display near the top for real-time monitoring of temps and vitals, and RGB lighting (because of course). It all comes wrapped in a metal body.





Techno stopped short of mentioning a price or availability, so it will be interesting to see when or if this comes to market, and which markets (if it does).

