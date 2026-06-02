Android Phone Blowout: Woot Slashes Pixel Fold By 75%, Plus Deep Galaxy S25 Deals





There was a time when buying a foldable smartphone meant a hefty investment. That is no longer the case. If you're looking to score a folding phone at a reasonable price, then head on over to Woot (owned by Amazon) and check out the site's new sale on a small range of smartphones, including a big 75% discount on the Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Fold 256GB Is Just $449.99

Google's Pixel Fold (256GB) for just $449.99 at Woot right now. That's a massive 75% savings over MSRP, and still $150 cheaper than what Amazon is selling it for (via a marketplace seller). You can scorefor justright now. That's a massive 75% savings over MSRP, and still $150 cheaper than what Amazon is selling it for (via a marketplace seller).





Is it worth it? You can check out our Pixel Fold review for our full analysis, including lots of benchmarks and sample photos from the phone's camera arrangement. The short version is, there are some trade offs compared to Samsung's Galaxy Fold series, but keep in mind that the Pixel Fold launched at $1,799.99.





Now three years later, it's selling for a fraction of that amount. It's still a capable handset, too. Key specs include a 7.6-inch main display with a 2208x1840 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, a 5.8-inch cover display with a 2092x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, a Tensor G2 SoC, 12GB of memory, and in this case, 256GB of onboard storage.





For camera chores, the front houses an 8MP (f/2.0) internally and a 9.5MP (f/2.2) on the cover, while the rear camera arrangement consist of a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor with optical image stabilization, 10.8MP (f/3.1) 5x telephoto also with OIS, and 10.8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE 256GB Is 45% Off









Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip7 FE (256GB), which is on sale for $549.99 at Woot (45% off, save $450). A foldable that's a little bit newer and also aggressively priced in this deals event is, which is on sale for





This one also streets for lower than the full MSRP, but this is still the lowest price around, and you don't have to deal with a marketplace seller.





The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE sports a 6.7-inch main AMOLED display with a 2640x1080 resolution and a 3.4-inch AMOLED cover display with a 720x748 resolution. It's powered by Samsung's own Exynos 2400 SoC and 8GB of RAM.





It also has a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie camera, 50MP (f/1.8) main camera with OIS, and 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide.





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