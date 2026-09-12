Woot's MSI Sale: Save Big On Gaming PCs, Monitors And More

MSI Vector A16 HX A8W - Image: MSI

Finding high-end PC gear at reasonable prices is getting tougher by the day. It usually requires waiting for major holiday sales or Prime Day sales events, but instead of waiting for the next big occasion, head over to Woot and check out a flurry of discounts on gaming desktops, laptops, monitors, graphics cards, and several other items.





The catch is that many of the discounted items are factory reconditioned. However, as Woot (which is owned by Amazon) notes, these factory reconditioned items are as close to buying new as you can get without actually buying new. And in many cases, they come with the manufacturer's warranty (MSI, in this case) intact.

MSI Crosshair A18 HX Laptop Gets You RTX 5070 Firepower For Under $1,500

MSI Crosshair A18 HX (A8WGKG-009US) that's listed for $1,469.99. Sure, you can find gaming laptops in brand new condition packing a GeForce RTX 5070 for One of many gaming laptops on sale is this factory reconditionedthat's. Sure, you can find gaming laptops in brand new condition packing a GeForce RTX 5070 for slightly less at Best Buy , though not in the 18-inch form factor.





The Crosshair A18 HX is built for gamers who care little for smaller laptops and who still unabashedly embrace big-screen laptops. This one answers the call with an 18-inch QHD+ (2560x1600) display with a fast 240Hz refresh rate and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.





Outside of the GeForce RTX 5070—which lets you participate in NVIDIA's custom NBA 2K27 RTX 5090 giveaway —this laptop is equipped with a muscular AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX Dragon Range processor (16C/32T, 2.4GHz to 5.3GHz, 16MB L2 + 64MB L3). It also flexes 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 1TB solid state drive.





MSI is backing this laptop with a six-month warranty.

MSI Aegis ZS2 Desktop With A GeForce RTX 5060 Is Also Under $1,500

MSI Aegis ZS2 - Image: MSI



MSI Aegis ZS2 (A7NVM-1487US) setup that's listed for $1,469.99 at Woot. If you're looking for a desktop instead and still want to keep it below $1,500, then check out this factory reconditionedsetup that's





This one is built around an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor (12C/24T, 4.7GHz to 5.6GHz, 12MB L2 + 64MB L3), which is flanked by a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti. It also packs 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory and a 1TB NVMe Gen4 SSD.





The Aegis ZS2 comes with a keyboard and mouse, along with a six-month MSI warranty.





Here are a few more notable deals: