NVIDIA Says Shoot Your Shot To Win A Custom NBA 2K27 RTX 5090

Custom NBA 2K27-themed GeForce RTX 5090 - Image: NVIDIA

NVIDIA is teaming up with 2K Games to give away four custom-built GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards styled after NBA 2K27. Featuring custom backplates and court-inspired artwork, these one-of-a-kind GPUs wrap NVIDIA’s flagship desktop silicon in bespoke basketball aesthetics. It's not clear if each of the four cards will feature different players, though at least one of them will have Victor Wembanyama, the star player for the San Antonio Spurs.





The timing of the giveaway isn't random or a coincidence. NVIDIA had already teamed with 2K Games for NBA 2K27 to serve as a showcase title for NVIDIA’s DLSS 5 neural rendering, leveraging advanced AI frame generation and ray reconstruction to level up the in-game visuals. As we saw in our DLSS 5 performance testing , the updated pipeline pushes real-time lighting fidelity noticeably further while maintaining tight input latency.





It's still early, but so far, we've been impressed with how much better the players in NBA 2K27 look with DLSS 5 enabled. In our hands-on testing, we noted how stable the experience is. We did not observe the usual telltale signs of AI generation, such as strange artifacts, wobbling or warping of faces or objects, text corruption, and so forth.





Jayson Tatum in NBA 2K25 - Image: HotHardware, 2K Games



"That extends to character consistency. When you look at Cade Cunningham, he looks like Cade Cunningham, every single time. I won't tell you that every single pixel on his face remains exactly the same, but the model is notably consistent from frame to frame, or across camera angles or scenes. In fact, it's impressively stable even under rapid camera motion," we stated in our performance preview.





As to how you could potentially win one of the custom cards that's up for grabs, the good news is, it does not require hitting a buzzer-beater from half-court, though you will need to jump through a few standard social media hoops (see what we did there?). To throw your hat in the ring, check out the official NVIDIA GeForce DLSS 5 Challenge page and follow the prompt guidelines across NVIDIA’s social channels.





"To celebrate DLSS 5 joining the action for the 2026-27 Season, we’re launching the NBA 2K27 DLSS 5 Poster Challenge for a chance to win one of four custom NBA 2K27-themed NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards. Follow GeForce, watch for prompts, and join in. Capture your own NBA 2K27 poster with DLSS 5, vote for your favorite, share a featured poster, or tell us which moment deserves a spot on the wall," NVIDIA states in a blog post.

Capture and share your poster-worthy moments from @NBA2K 27!



1️⃣ Tag @NVIDIAGeForce

2️⃣ Use #RTXPoster

3️⃣ Turn on DLSS 5 & share clips or screenshots with us! https://t.co/0JbtJnGEmS — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) September 10, 2026

There are four ways you can enter: