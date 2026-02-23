Wispr Flow Brings AI Dictation App To Android With A New Floating Bubble UI
A unique aspect thing coming for Android users is that Flow appears as a floating bubble across apps whenever there is a text field available, eliminating the need to switch keyboards. Users can tap on the bubble and begin to dictate a message, and the interface will disappear on its own when no longer needed. This is in contrast to what’s available to iOS users where it works through a dedicated keyboard.
Some of the features incorporated into the app include the removal of filler words such as “um” and “uh,” real-time self-corrections, and automatic punctuation that works off a speaker’s pauses and tone. Additionally, it will be available in over 100 languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian and Hinglish, which is a mix of English and Hindi.
However, there are some features missing that are found on the desktop app. The dictionary that learns from user corrected spellings, snippets of reusable voice shortcuts, intelligent custom punctuation and capitalization on a per app basis, and context recognition for spelling uncommon names are all missing from the Android version. The company says that it will work to bring the Android version to feature parity with upcoming updates.
Because of the incomplete feature set, Flow is now available as an early access app on devices running Android 13 and later, which gives all users free, unlimited dictation. This offer is for a limited time, after which users will be able to access the free tier or opt for the $12 a month Pro plan.