Microsoft Is Finally Refreshing The Windows Run Dialog Box And It Only Took 30 Years
A user by the name @phantomofearth shared an early look at the new Run dialog box sporting its fresh coat of paint on the X. They note that it’s beginning to roll out to those who are running Windows Preview build 26534.
It’s a decidedly more modern design that blends in more seamlessly with the rest of Windows 11. It’s a lot wider than the previous version too, which will make it easier to input longer commands. Additionally, prompts that invoke certain applications will display a matching icon. Note, however, that its design may change between now and when it releases to the rest of the world, after the company gets feedback from those in the Preview program.
Of course, there will be long time users who have an affinity for the more vintage design. Thankfully, Microsoft will be adding an option in the Settings menu that will allow users to switch between the classic Run dialog box and the newly redesigned version.
It will be interesting to see if this is a sign that Microsoft plans on overhauling other parts of Windows 11 that still utilize more classic design elements, or if it intends on leaving those as-is.