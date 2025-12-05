CATEGORIES
Microsoft Is Finally Refreshing The Windows Run Dialog Box And It Only Took 30 Years

by Alan VelascoFriday, December 05, 2025, 01:44 PM EDT
Microsoft debuted a new visual style with Windows 11, but 4 years on there are still parts of the operating system that seem to be from a different era. That includes the venerable Run dialog box, which was introduced all the way back in 1995 and has remained mostly unchanged since. However, it’s finally getting a makeover and will even have a slick dark mode to boot.

A user by the name @phantomofearth shared an early look at the new Run dialog box sporting its fresh coat of paint on the X. They note that it’s beginning to roll out to those who are running Windows Preview build 26534.

windows 11 run dialog box modern body
Image of new Run dialog box, including dark mode. Image by @phantomofearth.

It’s a decidedly more modern design that blends in more seamlessly with the rest of Windows 11. It’s a lot wider than the previous version too, which will make it easier to input longer commands. Additionally, prompts that invoke certain applications will display a matching icon. Note, however, that its design may change between now and when it releases to the rest of the world, after the company gets feedback from those in the Preview program.

Of course, there will be long time users who have an affinity for the more vintage design. Thankfully, Microsoft will be adding an option in the Settings menu that will allow users to switch between the classic Run dialog box and the newly redesigned version.

It will be interesting to see if this is a sign that Microsoft plans on overhauling other parts of Windows 11 that still utilize more classic design elements, or if it intends on leaving those as-is.
