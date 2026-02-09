Modder Builds A Complete Windows Gaming Rig Inside A Broken Xbox One S
When the Xbox One launched in 2013 it was a dense, tank of a console with excellent cooling, which was born from Microsoft desire to avoid another Red Ring of Death debacle, which plagued the Xbox 360. The company would release the Xbox One S three years later, rocking a significantly slimmer design with a stark white color scheme. This is the console PhasedTech chose as the vehicle for his PC build.
With such a small chassis to work with, PhasedTech obviously opted for a mini-ITX build. At the heart of the system is an AMD Ryzen 5 3600, which was chosen because it would be easier to keep cool using a low-profile CPU heatsink. For the GPU, he went with a low-profile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 from Yeston. Even the DDR4-3200 RAM needed to be low-profile to allow an optical drive to fit above it. Lastly, there’s a small form factor power supply that fits within the confines of the Xbox One S.
PhasedTech also wanted to limit making any major changes to the bottom and back of the console, so the rest of the system could maintain its original appearance. He also deployed 3D printed brackets to hold all the components in place to minimize the use of adhesive and glue.
The end result is a work of art. PhasedTech hit it out of the park and built something that looks like a plain old Xbox One S, even down to the original power button and disc drive.