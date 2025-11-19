CATEGORIES
home News

Silverstone's Retro FLP02 Case With Turbo Button Brings 1990 Vibes To Modern Builds

by Chris HarperWednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:58 PM EDT
hero silverstone flp02 release
Silverstone just launched the FLP02, a new retro-inspired PC case design that harkens back to the 80s and 90s. The FLP02 has a standard tower configuration in contrast to the older lay-flat Silverstone FLP01. The FLP02 has more era-appropriate features too, like a functional lock for the power/reset buttons and a Turbo button. While classic Turbo mode buttons would simply increase or decrease the CPU clock speed, the Silverstone FLP02's turbo button connects to an included fan hub to drive all of its fans at their maximum speed, to maximize cooling performance.

The FLP02 looks very authentic, but incorporates modern features like support for liquid cooling and removable top and bottom fan filter. The FLP02 is ideal for a sleeper PC build that looks classic, but is decidedly modern. The FLP02 is also ideal for users that still want 5.25 drive support in a modern case with a reasonable form factor. With plenty of fan slots and support for AIO liquid coolers up to 360mm, a beefy modern PC will be right at home in this retro-inspired chassis.

Silverstone FLP02 Specifications and Pricing

  • Dimensions:  232mm x 494mm x 472mm (54.09 liters of volume)
  • Motherboard Support: SSI-CEB, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX
  • Expansion Slots: 7+2
  • Maximum CPU Cooler Height: 182mm
  • Maximum GPU Length: Up to 386mm without optional front drive bay, 279mm with it
  • Maximum GPU Width: Up to 153mm with optional GPU brace, up to 188mm without GPU brace
  • Maximum PSU Length: 250mm
  • Supported Fan Configurations: Up to 2 120mm fans up front, support 1 120/140mm fan in the rear, and support for 3 120mm or 2 140/160mm fans up top
  • Radiator Support: Top mounting up to 360mm, Rear mounting up to 140mm 
  • Included Fans: 2 Front 120mm fans, 1 rear 120mm fan
  • Front Panel I/O:1 USB 3.0 Type-C port, 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, 1 3.5mm audio jack
  • Drive Bays: 2 3.5-inch drive bays and 2 2.5-inch drive bays built-in, one removable double 3.5/2.5 inch drive cage, and 3 5.25-inch drive bays (also supports hot-swapping)

drivebays silverstone flp02 case
Other than its retro design, the Silverstone FLP02's  standout feature are its three 5.25-inch bays, which can be used to mount card readers, optical drives, or up to 5 hot-swappable 3.25-inch drives with a compatible hot-swap adapter cage (Silverstone FS305-E pictured above). In general, the FLP02 is a flexible, modern ATX mid-tower, but it may be especially interesting to devotees of physical media or those with lots of HDD storage, especially if they want the ability to hot-swap drives.

The Silverstone FLP02 has a $239.99 MSRP according to the press release, but at time of writing doesn't seem to be available anywhere just yet.
Tags:  Silverstone, PC Case, retro computing, silverstone flp02
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment