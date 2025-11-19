Silverstone's Retro FLP02 Case With Turbo Button Brings 1990 Vibes To Modern Builds
The FLP02 looks very authentic, but incorporates modern features like support for liquid cooling and removable top and bottom fan filter. The FLP02 is ideal for a sleeper PC build that looks classic, but is decidedly modern. The FLP02 is also ideal for users that still want 5.25 drive support in a modern case with a reasonable form factor. With plenty of fan slots and support for AIO liquid coolers up to 360mm, a beefy modern PC will be right at home in this retro-inspired chassis.
Silverstone FLP02 Specifications and Pricing
- Dimensions: 232mm x 494mm x 472mm (54.09 liters of volume)
- Motherboard Support: SSI-CEB, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX
- Expansion Slots: 7+2
- Maximum CPU Cooler Height: 182mm
- Maximum GPU Length: Up to 386mm without optional front drive bay, 279mm with it
- Maximum GPU Width: Up to 153mm with optional GPU brace, up to 188mm without GPU brace
- Maximum PSU Length: 250mm
- Supported Fan Configurations: Up to 2 120mm fans up front, support 1 120/140mm fan in the rear, and support for 3 120mm or 2 140/160mm fans up top
- Radiator Support: Top mounting up to 360mm, Rear mounting up to 140mm
- Included Fans: 2 Front 120mm fans, 1 rear 120mm fan
- Front Panel I/O:1 USB 3.0 Type-C port, 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, 1 3.5mm audio jack
- Drive Bays: 2 3.5-inch drive bays and 2 2.5-inch drive bays built-in, one removable double 3.5/2.5 inch drive cage, and 3 5.25-inch drive bays (also supports hot-swapping)
The Silverstone FLP02 has a $239.99 MSRP according to the press release, but at time of writing doesn't seem to be available anywhere just yet.