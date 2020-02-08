CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunSaturday, February 08, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT

This Windows 7 Bug Is Blocking Users From Shutting Down, But Here's The Fix

windows 7 shutdown
Some Windows 7 users have been hit with a strange bug this week that prevents them from shutting their computer down. When the user attempts to perform a shutdown or a reboot using traditional Start menu methods, they are greeted with a message that reads "You don't have permission to shut down this computer." It's also unclear what is causing the bug at this time.

However, while the cause of the shutdown issue is unknown, there is a workaround that will allow users to reboot or shutdown as needed.

The workaround isn’t difficult, and any version Windows 7 user can take advantage of it. The downside is that users must follow these steps each time they want to shutdown or reboot the computer. The steps are:

  • Create a new admin account
  • Log into that account or another admin account already on the machine
  • Log back into the default admin account
  • Reboot or shutdown as needed using the standard method

A more permanent fix has turned up on Reddit and numerous users have confirmed that it works. The steps are below:

  • Open the Run window
  • Type gpedit.msc and hit enter
  • In Group Policy editor go to Computer Configuration > Windows Settings > Security Settings > Local Policies > Security Options
  • In Security Options panel search for and double click "User Account Control: Run all administrators in Admin Approval Mode."
  • In the new window click on Enable
  • Reopen the Run window and type "gpupdate /force" and press Enter
  • Restart and shutdown should work normally

Windows 7 has had multiple issues since its end of life last month. Interestingly, Microsoft did release an update after the end of support to fix an issue with wallpaper. In addition, there are still some antivirus companies that will support Windows 7.



Tags:  Microsoft, Windows 7, (nasdaq:msft)
Via:  ZDNet
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms