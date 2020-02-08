This Windows 7 Bug Is Blocking Users From Shutting Down, But Here's The Fix





Some Windows 7 users have been hit with a strange bug this week that prevents them from shutting their computer down. When the user attempts to perform a shutdown or a reboot using traditional Start menu methods, they are greeted with a message that reads "You don't have permission to shut down this computer." It's also unclear what is causing the bug at this time.

However, while the cause of the shutdown issue is unknown, there is a workaround that will allow users to reboot or shutdown as needed.



The workaround isn’t difficult, and any version Windows 7 user can take advantage of it. The downside is that users must follow these steps each time they want to shutdown or reboot the computer. The steps are:

Create a new admin account

Log into that account or another admin account already on the machine

Log back into the default admin account

Reboot or shutdown as needed using the standard method

A more permanent fix has turned up on Reddit and numerous users have confirmed that it works. The steps are below:

Open the Run window

Type gpedit.msc and hit enter

In Group Policy editor go to Computer Configuration > Windows Settings > Security Settings > Local Policies > Security Options

In Security Options panel search for and double click "User Account Control: Run all administrators in Admin Approval Mode."

In the new window click on Enable

Reopen the Run window and type "gpupdate /force" and press Enter

Restart and shutdown should work normally

Windows 7 has had multiple issues since its end of life last month. Interestingly, Microsoft did release an update after the end of support to fix an issue with wallpaper. In addition, there are still some antivirus companies that will support Windows 7.