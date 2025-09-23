CATEGORIES
Windows 11 Update Is Freezing Blu-Ray Movies And TV Apps, Microsoft Promises A Fix

by Chris HarperTuesday, September 23, 2025, 02:29 PM EDT
If you've been having trouble streaming TV or playing Blu-Rays on Windows 11 lately, you aren't alone—and Microsoft is officially acknowledging the issue and promising a fix. The problem with playing back certain content was introduced with the August 29th, 2025 Windows 11 24H2 update. It does not impact streaming services in general, but rather specifically impacts applications using Enhanced Video Renderer with HDCP (HD Copy Protection) enforcement, or DRM (Digital Rights Management) for Digital Audio. The issue can cause "copyright protection errors, frequent playback interruptions, freezing or black screens". At times like this, it seems like DRM is almost specifically there to punish paying customers.

Hopefully, Microsoft can make quick work patching this issue now that they're aware of it, and paying Windows 11 users with physical media and TV subscriptions can continue to enjoy the content they paid for sooner rather than later. As-is, Microsoft declares that "We are working to provide resolutions in future windows updates and will provide more information when it is available", so there's no real time table on a fix just yet. For now, it just highlights a fundamental flaw in modern physical media preservation. One would think going the extra mile to buy a Blu-Ray instead of just streaming the content would give you more reliable access to it, but instead device DRM schemes make it difficult to play Blu-Rays on anything but a game console, PC, or standalone player. And now, one of the main options, if you've been keeping your system updated as you're generally supposed to, simply does not work— unless you're on Windows 10, which is getting EoL'd in a matter of weeks.
Tags:  Microsoft, DRM, (nasdaq:msft), bluray, windows 11
