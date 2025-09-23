Windows 11 Update Is Freezing Blu-Ray Movies And TV Apps, Microsoft Promises A Fix
Hopefully, Microsoft can make quick work patching this issue now that they're aware of it, and paying Windows 11 users with physical media and TV subscriptions can continue to enjoy the content they paid for sooner rather than later. As-is, Microsoft declares that "We are working to provide resolutions in future windows updates and will provide more information when it is available", so there's no real time table on a fix just yet. For now, it just highlights a fundamental flaw in modern physical media preservation. One would think going the extra mile to buy a Blu-Ray instead of just streaming the content would give you more reliable access to it, but instead device DRM schemes make it difficult to play Blu-Rays on anything but a game console, PC, or standalone player. And now, one of the main options, if you've been keeping your system updated as you're generally supposed to, simply does not work— unless you're on Windows 10, which is getting EoL'd in a matter of weeks.