Windows 11 24H2 Rolls Out And Gamers Won't Want To Skip It
For months, gamers running Windows 11 24H2 have reported a litany of issues, including persistent graphics memory leaks, unresponsive game titles, and significant input lag affecting keyboards and mice. Many users, experiencing these problems even after updating their GeForce drivers, mistakenly pointed fingers at NVIDIA. However, the latest optional update from Microsoft, KB5058499, has laid those theories to rest.
The May 2025 optional update, released on an unusual Wednesday, includes a crucial fix for games becoming unresponsive or hanging. With this fix, Microsoft has basically acknowledged that a bug within the Windows graphics kernel (that directly communicates with the GPU) was the culprit. While the exact technical details of the fix remain undisclosed, the company seems to be certain that the kernel will no longer get stuck, allowing games to launch and run smoothly. This fix was first spotted thanks to keen eyes at Windows Latest.
Beyond the graphics kernel fix, KB5058499 also tackles a long-standing issue of memory leakage in the "Input Service." This leak led to excessive RAM consumption and subsequently caused input lag, impacting mouse, keyboard, and touch responsiveness during gameplay. Though not explicitly stated as a gaming fix, the resolution of this input lag is expected to significantly improve gaming experiences on 24H2. Previously, users had reported severe performance degradation (and even Blue Screen of Death errors) with "memory management" errors, particularly in Unreal Engine 5 games.
Furthermore, the update addresses a less widespread but annoying bug where Windows 11 would arbitrarily change display resolutions and rearrange open applications after waking from sleep.
With the release of KB5058499, Windows 11 24H2 seems to be shaping up to be a stable and reliable platform for gaming (fingers crossed). While it's an optional update for now, all its fixes are slated to be rolled out to all users with the June 2025 Patch on June 10.